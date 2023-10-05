Chainer’s hosts trick-or-treat event

BOTKINS — Chainer’s Field of Screams will hold a No Boo Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The event is free to children and adults and a costume is optional. Actors will be in costume but not scaring guests. Tickets will be able to be purchased for the haunt for $8 and tickets will increase to $10 when the haunt opens at 8 p.m. No pets are allowed on the grounds.

Special guests include the Ghostbusters of Central Ohio, The Salvation Army’s EDS team, and the Botkins Fire Department.

Chainer’s Field of Screams, located at 16396 County Road 25A, opened Sept. 22 and will run every Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. until the end of October. Admission is $10 per ticket. For more information about the trick-or-treat event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1253881455437719/?active_tab=discussion.