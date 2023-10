UNOH releases August 2023 dean’s list

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its Dean’s List for the 2023 August session for students in the College of Applied Technologies. The following local full-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better:

Garrett M. Prenger, of Botkins; Kyle Mitchel Low, of Houston; Cedric Christopher Ranly, of Minster; Jared E. Weigandt, of New Bremen; Kyle Gene Leichliter, of New Bremen; Tyler Derek Paul, of New Bremen; Carter James Hanson, of St. Marys; Carter James Zimmerman, of St. Marys; and Grant Patrick Temple, of St. Marys.