81st anniversary of The Way International

Courtesy photo

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International celebrated 81 years on Sunday, Oct. 1, with visitors from all over the United States and several international countries.

On Saturday, visitors enjoyed a picnic lunch together and then were treated to a sharing from the board of directors and a special presentation in the evening. On Sunday, while children enjoyed their own fellowship, President Rev. Vern Edwards taught on the theme for the year, “Abide in Truth.” New music, artwork, and clothing were released, and participants closed out their weekend by enjoying a reception together.

Originally formed in 1942 as a radio program by a young minister, Victor Paul Wierwille, today The Way International is comprised of home fellowships throughout the world. Their headquarters is in New Knoxville and provides written materials, classes, and a weekly teaching service that streams worldwide.

For more information about The Way International, visit their website, www.theway.org, or follow them on Instagram @thewayintl.