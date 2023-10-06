Continuing education program set

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will present a three credit hour continuing education workshop from 1 to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, online via Zoom.

The cost is $40 to earn CEUs or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by Nov. 13. More information and the registration form is available on their website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected].

Working with older adults who have experienced trauma is different from working with someone who has not experienced psychological trauma. Whether recent trauma or childhood trauma, the impact of the event(s) is significant and should be noted when working with the community.

This training provides a foundational overview and awareness of trauma, resilience and trauma-informed care for anyone in the community who interacts with older adults who may have experienced psychological trauma including case managers, human services professionals, government agencies and more.

Presenter Becky Ketron is a senior program coordinator in the Training & Education Division of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board of Montgomery County. Ketron has over 20 years of experience designing and facilitating trainings in human-service fields and is certified in Trauma-Informed Approach and QPR Gatekeeper.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.