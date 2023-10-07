SATURDAY, October 7

Due to shortage of newsprint 25 years ago, The Sidney Daily News began printing the Saturday paper in Tabloid format beginning with the Oct. 6, 1973 edition.

Adjustments were made concerning news content and the “Out of the Past” column was omitted from the Saturday paper.

Items for “Out of the Past in that paper would have been reprinted in the Oct. 7 paper as follows: the 75 Year column would become 100 Years; the 50 Year column would now be the 75 Years and the 25 Year column would become the 50 Year column.

Since there was no “Out of the Past” column in that paper 25 years ago, only items for 25 Years appear in today’s paper.

50 Years

October 7, 1973

MARIA STEIN – Seven was the lucky number for Mike McKirnan’s Marion Local Flyers as they tallied seven in each quarter here Friday night to turn the Minster Wildcats under with a 28-0 score.

With the win, the Flyers remain undefeated in the Midwest Athletic Conference with a 3-0 record while they are 3-2 on the season.

——-

David A. Abbott is among the members of the 1973 class entering at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing.

Abbott is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Abbott, 1024 Taft St., Sidney, received a B.S. degree in mathematics from Michigan State in June. He is a 1968 graduate of Sidney High School

——-

First gains for the Shelby County United Fund drive were recorded on the court square board Friday afternoon when division totals of the first week were posted. As of Friday, the local drive has netted $61,990 – 41 per cent of its goal.

——-

RUSSIA – Newly elected officers of the Russia Kiwanis Club, formed last week, were installed Thursday night at the high school. LeRoy Bishop, past governor of State Kiwanis and now Ohio district governor, installed the officers and board of trustees.

President is Richard Condon. Other officers include August Cordonnier Sr., first vice president; Clifford Meyer, second vice president, and John Heffner, secretary-treasurer.

——-

VERSAILLES – Kimberly Brandon, a member of the senior class and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Riley Brandon, R.R. 2, has been chosen by the student body of Versailles High School to represent them at the Tipp City Mum festival Beauty Pageant Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The girls will be selected on beauty, talent, poise and personality.

25 Years

October 7, 1998

The Sidney Recreation Board Monday discussed the possible construction of a park for skateboarders. City Manager Mike Puckett said attempts are being made to join forces with the local YMCA to provide supervision of the public park. Officials are concerned how the park would be used without supervision. The price tag on a top-of-the-line facility would be nearly $50,000.

——-

A combined effort of strong law enforcement and tough penalties is needed to help combat the aggressive driving scenario known as “road rage,” members of the Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network of Shelby County learned during their meeting Tuesday.

Lt. Daniel Lay, commander of the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, told the group that, according to research, those who commit road rage are males between the ages of 18 and 26 who are poorly educated, and have a history of criminal activity or violence. Many older motorists are involved in road rage, but only 4 percent of such motorists are women.

Statistics have indicated that incidents of road rage have increased at an annual rate of 7 percent in recent years, Lay said. A survey of 10,000 auto accidents that involved road rage between 1990 and 1996 revealed 218 people were killed and more than 12,000 were injured in the crashes.

——-

BOSTON – Forget the witches’ brooms, clown noses and monster masks. This year’s most popular Halloween costume calls for a blue dress, a beret, and yes, a cigar.

“We thought ‘Titanic’ costumes would be the big rentals, but it looks like Bill and Monica are winning the race,” said Stephen LaLiberte, rental manager at Boston Costume.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.