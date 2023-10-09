County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:11 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 11000 block of Lochard Road.

SATURDAY

-10:54 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Kuther Road.

-8:25 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: threats. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 200 block of Shelby Street.

-9:04 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.

-8:51 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Morris Rose Road.

-6:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-3 a.m.: pursuit. Personnel responded to a pursuit in the area of Morris Rose Road.

FRIDAY

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 7000 block of Stoker Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:25 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to vandalism in the 100 block of North Mill Street.

FRIDAY

-12:36 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of East State Street.

Crashes

Jordan L. Boswell, 32, of Sidney, was cited with turn and stop signals after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 4 at 8:48 a.m.

Robert J. Cox, 69, of Defiance, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and Boswell was merging from the on-ramp onto Interstate 75 and struck Cox.

• Mark E. Myers, 72, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 3 at 8 a.m.

Brittaney Lockhart, 43, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on state Route 705 when Myers rear-ended her.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:17 to 9:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:07 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-6:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-12:53 a.m. to 7:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-6:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-3:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell