Looking at a Beetlejuice themed Jeep are, left to right, Kim Clifton, of Troy, Parker Clifton, 5, and his dad, Matt Clifton, both of Vandalia. The three were attending the 2023 Lockington Jeep Invasion on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Jeep competition was held by the Lockington Volunteer Fire Department. Parker is also the son of Megan Clifton. The Jeep is owned by Scott Sparrow, of Riverside.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News