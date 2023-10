Starting Farmers 4-H Club member Maison Epley, right, 13, of Houston, hands a meal to Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Josie Raterman. Starting Farmers 4-H Club member’s put together meals at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 7. Representatives from the Sidney Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police department stopped by to pick up boxes of the meals to take back to their co-workers. Maison is the son of Rosalynda and Timothy Epley.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News