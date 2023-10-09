Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 1-7

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the four calls, there were three patient contacts made. All three patient contacts were transported to the hospital. There was one cancellation en route, as Shelby County deputies arrived and learned a patient had accidentally activated their medical alarm.

Of the patients transported last week, two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.