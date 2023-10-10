Shelby County issues on November ballot

SIDNEY — There will be 28 issues to vote on pertaining to parts of Shelby County for the upcoming November general election.

Fourteen of the issues and how they will appear on the ballot include the following. A majority affirmative vote is necessary to pass each issue:

• Shelby County — Health Department

A renewal of 0.3 mills and an increase of 0.3 mills for each $1 of taxable value to constitute a tax for the benefit of Shelby County Health Department for the purpose of current expenses for providing and maintaining health services that the county auditor estimates will collect $772,577 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.6 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $21 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 10 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Shelby County — Historical Society

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Shelby County for the purpose of the maintenance and operation of free museums of history that the county auditor estimates will collect $305,314 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.25 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $8.17 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Jackson Township — Ambulance

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township including the Village of Jackson Center, for the purpose of purchase of ambulance equipment that the county auditor estimates will collect $22,146 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $11 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 4 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Village of Lockington — Current Expenses

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Village of Lockington for the purpose of current operation expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $3,595 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.7 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $77.08 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

• Loramie Ambulance District — Ambulance and Emergency Services

A renewal of 1.5 mills and an increase of 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value to constitute a tax for the benefit of Loramie Ambulance District for the purpose of current expenses of the subdivision in providing ambulance and emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $667,143 annually, at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $105 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

• Loramie Fire District

A renewal of 1.5 mills and an increase of 0.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value to constitute a tax for the benefit of Loramie Fire District for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefore, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fire fighters or fire-fighting companies to operate the same, including the payment of the firemen employer’s contributions required under Section 742.34 of the Revised Code, or to purchase ambulance or emergency medical services operated by a fire department or fire-fighting company, within Loramie Fire District that the county auditor estimates will collect $444,762 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $70 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 3 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Loramie Township — Fire

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Loramie Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under Section 742.34 of the Revised Code that the county auditor estimates will collect $30,546 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.67 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $45.37 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Loramie Township — Roads Repair

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Loramie Township excluding the Village of Russia, for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads that the county auditor estimates will collect $99,747 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.0 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $57.63 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Orange Township — EMS

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Orange Township for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services that the county auditor estimates will collect $14,869 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $14 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Orange Township — Fire

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Orange Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings and sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under Section 742.34 of the Revised Code that the county auditor estimates will collect $48,824 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $44 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Port Jefferson Village — Fire

A renewal of 1.0 mills and an increase of 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value to constitute a tax for the benefit of Port Jefferson Village for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under Section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, or the purchase of ambulance equipment or the provision of ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company or for the payment of other related costs that the county auditor estimates will collect $9,402 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $82 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 3 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Van Buren Township — Fire

An additional tax for the benefit of Van Buren Township including the Village of Kettlersville, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and appliances that the county auditor estimates will collect $141,960 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.0 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $70 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

• Washington Township — Fire

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Washington Township for the purpose of providing, maintaining and operating expenses of fire apparatus, appliances, building or sites therefore, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fire fighters or fire-fighting company to operate the same, including the payment of the firemen employer’s contribution required under Section 742.34 of the Revised Code, or to purchase ambulance or emergency medical services operated by a fire department or fire-fighting company within Shelby County, Washington Township, excluding the Village of Lockington and excluding the City of Sidney that the county auditor estimates will collect $16,959 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.50 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $13.53 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.

• Botkins Local School

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Botkins Local School for the purpose of permanent improvements, that the county auditor estimates will collect $108,715 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $52 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.