SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Walker C. Branson, Jr., 51, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Samuel Alexander Miller, 54, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jack Henry Lambert, 22, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Veronica L. Childress, 32, of Magnolia, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alaa Eddine Marouazi, 26, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Adam James Rain, 38, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David R. Shepard, 33, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas E. McCane, Jr., 36, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dwayne C. White, 44, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Muguel A. Martinez, 44, of Greenwood, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Steven Louis Welter, 58, of Tiffin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher Scott Luneke, 50, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alan M. Subler, 38, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Douglas Logan Warner, Jr., 48, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Joseph Leitschuh, Jr., 39, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Morgan Ruth Leffel, 21, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Kyle Stephen Harper, 43, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lilliam Christian Doss, 68, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jalen Jarrell Leavells, 22, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cody James Lappin Still, 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jason William Given, 47, of Coshocton, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Osman Bakhadirovich Kuzikov, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jackson R. Fontaine, 27, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bradley J. Koesters, 44, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Eva Janina Rosonke, 40, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Brandon Fecker, 23, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carl E. Jackson, 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Javier Reyes, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $161 fine.
Benita Renee Houck, 61, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $130 fine.
Valeria Dawn McLaughlin, 54, of Troy, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Jace Robert Conrad, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.
Michael David Wood, 64, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.
Wilda E. Reddy, 71, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Jason A. Henry, 49, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.
Bryce Asaad Adbal, 45, of Macomb, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Joshua T. Heinl, 34, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James F. Silk, 48, of Haslet, Texas, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Timothy R. Martin, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Thomas Earl Atwell, 55, of Fairborn, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Jonathon D. Morris, 52, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Jesus Yaimi, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and operating without reasonable control, $186 fine.
Riley Paul Thornbury, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Donald Raymond Tanner, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Erica Leigh Schulze, 21, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dalton John Painter, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Darren Michael Maloy, 53, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chase Avery Yoast, 21, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael John Schulte, 51, of Pandora, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mason E. Holloway, 43, of Bourbon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Emily Albers, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Kyle Langston, 37, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Katelyn Ann Wilkins, 26, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Natasha K. Golden, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone