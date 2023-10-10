Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Walker C. Branson, Jr., 51, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel Alexander Miller, 54, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jack Henry Lambert, 22, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Veronica L. Childress, 32, of Magnolia, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alaa Eddine Marouazi, 26, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam James Rain, 38, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David R. Shepard, 33, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas E. McCane, Jr., 36, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dwayne C. White, 44, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Muguel A. Martinez, 44, of Greenwood, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven Louis Welter, 58, of Tiffin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher Scott Luneke, 50, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alan M. Subler, 38, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Douglas Logan Warner, Jr., 48, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Joseph Leitschuh, Jr., 39, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Morgan Ruth Leffel, 21, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Kyle Stephen Harper, 43, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lilliam Christian Doss, 68, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jalen Jarrell Leavells, 22, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody James Lappin Still, 31, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jason William Given, 47, of Coshocton, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Osman Bakhadirovich Kuzikov, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jackson R. Fontaine, 27, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bradley J. Koesters, 44, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Eva Janina Rosonke, 40, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Brandon Fecker, 23, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carl E. Jackson, 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Javier Reyes, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $161 fine.

Benita Renee Houck, 61, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $130 fine.

Valeria Dawn McLaughlin, 54, of Troy, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Jace Robert Conrad, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Michael David Wood, 64, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Wilda E. Reddy, 71, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jason A. Henry, 49, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.

Bryce Asaad Adbal, 45, of Macomb, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Joshua T. Heinl, 34, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James F. Silk, 48, of Haslet, Texas, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Timothy R. Martin, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Thomas Earl Atwell, 55, of Fairborn, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jonathon D. Morris, 52, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jesus Yaimi, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and operating without reasonable control, $186 fine.

Riley Paul Thornbury, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald Raymond Tanner, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erica Leigh Schulze, 21, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dalton John Painter, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Darren Michael Maloy, 53, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chase Avery Yoast, 21, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael John Schulte, 51, of Pandora, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mason E. Holloway, 43, of Bourbon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emily Albers, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Kyle Langston, 37, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Katelyn Ann Wilkins, 26, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Natasha K. Golden, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone