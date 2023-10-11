By Charlotte Caldwell

ANNA – The Anna Council approved multiple items pertaining to the Anna fire and police departments at a meeting on Sept. 26.

The council reviewed three different vendors for police body cameras and approved the body camera purchase at $9,066. The council also approved the $4,900 training invoice from K-9 Officer Addie Skidmore and K-9 Rocket’s time at the academy.

Administrator William Kessler will draft a request for proposal for a heavy rescue truck for the fire department, which is estimated to be $925,000 to $1 million. The council approved taking the purchase out to bid. After reviewing quotes, the council also approved Morris Landscaping’s quote of $13,288.70 to replace trees at the fire department. Grant Carity was appointed to the volunteer fire department.

A resolution was adopted accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor. An ordinance amending the zoning regulations pertaining to certain fees entered its first reading.

Mayor Mark Pulfer mentioned trick-or-treat will be held on Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Another session of council was held on Oct. 10, and the next session will be held on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.