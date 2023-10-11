City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:43 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West Water Street and South West Avenue.

-12:38 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police station.

-12:24 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:49 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 200 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:09 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Park Street.

-6:31 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 1000 block of Turner Drive.

-4:32 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

Crashes

Drema Lemaster, 55, of Sidney, was cited with operation at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 10 at 7:41 p.m.

Lemaster was traveling northbound on South West Avenue when she struck Brandi D. Kunk, 22, of Sidney, while on a moped crossing the road at South West Avenue and West Water Street. Lemaster’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Kunk was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries. Kunk was later taken by Care Flight to another facility.

• Elaine Wildermuth, 79, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 10 at 12:24 p.m.

Wildermuth was traveling westbound on Robinwood Street approaching the intersection of Main Avenue. Cheryl McDonald, 71, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Main Avenue approaching the intersection. Wildermuth failed to yield to McDonald at the stop sign and struck her in the intersection.

• Craig Allen Bevans, 53, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 6 at 1:32 p.m.

Bevans was traveling westbound on West Parkwood Street when he struck a vehicle owned by Joseph Lemaster, of Sidney, which was parked on the street. Bevans then fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle running in the middle of the street. Bevans’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:52 to 4:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-12:33 a.m. to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

MONDAY

-10:28 a.m. to 8:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-3:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

