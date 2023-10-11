County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Lochard Road.

-2:24 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 4000 block of Childrens Home Road.

MONDAY

-8:01 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-3:30 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell