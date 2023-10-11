Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:01 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Lochard Road.
-2:24 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 4000 block of Childrens Home Road.
MONDAY
-8:01 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-3:30 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
MONDAY
-11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell