125 Years

October 11, 1898

W.H. and B.P. Wagner, who purchased the Wyman Spoke and Wheel factory property on the corner of North Miami avenue and Shelby street at a sheriff’s sale a few weeks ago, are remodeling the building and will make an apartment house that will accommodate four families.

——-

The commissioners of Shelby county have brought suit against the commissioners of Champaign county over the Mosquito Creek ditch. The action was taken after the latter withdrew from the hearings and refused to give consideration to the engineer’s report or take part in any further proceedings. The Shelby County commissioners ask the court to appoint three non-resident freeholders of the county to estimate the amounts to be charged and report in 30 days.

——-

William Boleg has moved to the Hasting’s farm, west of Botkins, from Geyer. He will engage in making railroad ties for railway companies.

100 Years

October 11, 1923

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Carothers Candy Company, of Sidney, with a capitalization of $100,000. The incorporators are: W.R. Carothers, Paul A. Carothers, F.K. Carothers, J.C. Carothers, and R.D. Banks.

——-

Appointment of Ray Piper as special county deputy for Shelby county has been announced by the Grand Chancellor of the Grand Knights of Pythias.

——-

The electors of the city of Sidney will have plenty to do when they enter the voting booth at the general election to be held Nov. 6. In addition to the regular ballot to be voted, there will be five special bond issues and special ballot for the selection of members of the county agricultural board – the Fair Board.

75 Years

October 11, 1948

J.C. Custenborder was elected president of the Sidney Kiwanis club for the year 1949 at the annual election of officers held as a part of the regular weekly luncheon meeting of the club. Named to serve with Custenborder were: Rev. Walter Dickhaut, vice president; Arthur Allinger, treasurer; Roland Beck, Helmer Bengston, Homer English and Harry Lull, members of the board of directors.

——-

Frank J. Lausche, Democratic nominee for governor, has scheduled a speaking engagement in Sidney the evening of Oct. 13, it was announced today at Democratic headquarters in Columbus. The stop here is part of a whirlwind campaign that will take Lausche to 16 cities in three days.

——-

A new retail hardware store, to be known as the Shelby Hardware Co. will be opened in the Los Ramos Cigar Co. building on North Main avenue in the near future, it was officially announced today by R.H. Dickman and E.D. Aneshansley. Remodeling has already started.

50 Years

October 11, 1973

NEW YORK – Jerry Koosman went to “school” Sunday and hopes to earn his degree today.

Koosman watched teammate John Matlack handcuff the Cincinnati Reds on two hits Sunday as the New York Mets won, 5-0, at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati to even the National League Playoff at one game apiece.

——-

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Times announced today that it is being forced to reduce the number of pages in the newspaper because of a paper shortage.

The change will remain in effect only as long as the shortage of newsprint persists, said Times publisher Otis Chandler.

——-

Calvary Chapel marked a milestone last weekend as parishioners, friends and guests attended the first service in the church.

25 Years

October 11, 1998

At 94, Anna resident Rosa Phillips no longer plays the music and dances the tunes of her vaudeville, medicine show and minstrel days dating back to the 1920s. The exhibit, organized by the Shelby County Historical Society, is currently on display in the Art Gallery at Amos Memorial Public Library which spotlights the show business life of Phillips and her husband, the late Eddie Phillips.

——-

NEWPORT – The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District will be heading for the woods on Sunday. That’s when the annual Forestry Field Day will be held. This year it will be hosted by Calvin and Neta McCorkle, 6754 Short Road.

——-

PIQUA – Four Shelby County students have been elected as 1998-1999 officers of the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School DECA chapter. DECA is a vocational student organization for marketing students. Local students chosen as officers were: Tim Mangen, Russia, treasurer, level II marketing student. Mangen is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Mangen; Melissa Baugher, Russia, treasurer, level I marketing student. Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Baugher; Melanie Turner, Fairlawn, news reporter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Turner and Robert Luckey, Houston, parliamentarian, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leckey.

