Ludwig sworn in as new Jackson Center Council member

Jackson Center Mayor Scott Klopfenstein swears in new councilwoman Gina Ludwig. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Mayor Scott Klopfenstein sworn in new councilwoman Gina Ludwig during the Oct. 9 council meeting.

Ludwig was born and raised here in lovely Jackson Center where she worked on the Growth Association for several years on the Executive Committee. She said she looks forward to serving the community and all its residents. Now with the seat filled, the village plans to have the Public Property Committee meet soon to get things back up and running on various projects that were put on hold while they filled the seat.

The second reading of an ordinance deeming it necessary to establish standards for the interconnection of renewable energy sources, such as solar was heard. This will allow for electric rate tariffs specific to such sources, allowing customers operating them a credit for their excess energy generation.

Choice One reviewed the upcoming storm drain project at Wally Byam Memorial Park. They plan on fixing the under drain problem and installing larger storm pipes.

The Christmas decoration plan is near complete. Dekra-Lites will be presenting a quote to the council soon for it.

The village will be switching phone plans after some members attended a meeting on cyber security. They learned that hackers use phone apps to install a back door on your personal phone. Currently, the village employees have been given an allotment of $40 a month for use of their personal cell phones. To solve this problem, the village decided to separate the work phone from the personal phone, so they met with T-Mobile to discuss plan options. The new plan will give each government employee a personal work phone that will be either a smart phone or a classic flip model depending on the user’s needs. It will save the village nearly $6,000 a month on the phone bill. This will also narrow down the risk of these back door hackers by restricting what can and can’t be downloaded on them.

The fire hydrants were flushed this week. An event that takes place every two years to make sure there is proper flow in them.