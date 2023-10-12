125 Years

October 12, 1898

The Ladies Guild of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will rent the Karmire bowling alley Tuesday evening, and invite every person to come and enjoy a game and spend an evening socially. An admittance of 10 cents will be charged at the door which will entitle the person to a game.

——-

The public library will be closed Wednesday and Thursday owing to the absence of Miss Haines and Miss Graham, who will attend the meeting of the Ohio Library Association at Dayton. Persons holding books due on Oct. 12 and 13 can keep them until the day following.

——-

Lewis Heiland, Jr. was before Mayor Nessler last evening, charged with unlawfully climbing on a freight train. He entered a plea of guilty and was fined $1 and costs.

100 Years

October 12, 1923

If the itinerary of David Lloyd George is carried out as planned, the great English statesman will pass through Sidney early in the morning of Oct. 23. The special train is scheduled to go through this city enroute to Marion and Cleveland from Indianapolis. The distinguished national guest will stop in Marion long enough to place a wreath at the tomb of the late President Harding.

——-

J.T. Wiley, of Hardin, has reached the goal in the “ton litter” contest conducted through the Farm Bureau office. His litter of 10 pigs weighed 2515 pounds when they were 180 days old. The weighing was done this week by W.R. Munger, of the Farm Bureau office, and was witnessed by C.E. Redinbo and W.A. Wade. Wiley was the only man of seven entered to complete the contest.

——-

The Men’s Bible Class of the First Presbyterian Church has arranged to have Rev. Robert Arthur Elwood founder and pastor of “The Boardwalk Church” at Atlantic City give a lecture at the church next Monday evening. His subject will be “Bottled Sunshine,”

75 Years

October 12, 1948

President Harry S. Turman made a brief campaigned talk to 10,000 residents of this area, when his presidential special train stopped at the North Street crossing of the B & O railroad shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon. The open area along both sides of the railroad track was filled with hundreds of men, women and children who had made a special effort to personally greet the Chief Executive. Mr. Truman was introduced by Carl Lehman, chairman of the Shelby County Democratic Central committee. The president touched on Sidney’s outstanding record for war production and mobilization for peace.

——-

Parishes for 41 communities participated in a parade and religious service Sunday afternoon, when members of the Holy Name Society of the Sidney Deanery renewed their vows in an impressive ceremony at Holy Angels field.

——-

The Shelby County Community Concert Association will open its drive for membership at a kickoff dinner to be held this evening in the St. Paul Evangelical church. Mrs. Ferd Freytag is chairman for the membership campaign which will run through Saturday.

50 Years

October 12, 1973

NEW YORK – Today the New York Mets rest.

The Mets Wednesday did what they do best – the unexpected – when, despite the loss of slugging outfielder Rusty Staub, they beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-2, in the fifth and deciding playoff game to win the National League pennant.

——-

Two divisions in the 1973 Shelby County United Fund campaign have reached their goal, it was reported today at the second report breakfast.

To date a total of 61 per cent of the final goal of $149,717 has been reach in the overall campaign.

25 Years

October 12, 1998

The Jackson Center girls tuned up for their toughest test of the season tonight with a 15-11, 15-2 win over Benjamin Logan Monday in non-league play. Now the Lady Tigers hope they can make it two in a row over Southwestern Rivers Conference foes when they take on powerful Lehman in the JC gym tonight.

——-

NEW YORK – “In 1953, the FBI was told by one of their confidential informants that Groucho Marx was a member of the Communist Party and they decided to do a full review,” said Jon Wiener, a professor of history at the University of California, Irvine, who acquired the files through the Freedom of Information Act.

“Getting the files on Marx was a kind of shot in the dark. I had been a plaintiff in a lawsuit to the John Lennon FBI files,” Wiener said. “We recently settled most of the issues in that case so I thought, ‘After Lennon why not Marx?’”

——-

Voters in Ohio will have the opportunity to express their opinion at the polls on Nov. 3 regarding the proposed ban on dove hunting.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.