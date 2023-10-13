Blood drives planned in area

SIDNEY — Solvita, formerly Community Blood Center, will be hosting several blood drives in the Sidney area.

Blood drives are scheduled for

• Tuesday, Oct. 17, St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 25, Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center, 304 S. West St., Sidney, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 27, Family Resource Center, 1101 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 27, Sidney Peerless Food Equipment, 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney, 8 a.m.-noon.

• Saturday, Oct. 28, Sidney Masonic Temple Association, 303 E.Poplar St., Sidney, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Count on Me to Help Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be entered in the drawing to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Cancer and its treatment can damage blood cells causing many cancer patients to rely on regular blood and platelet transfusions to help them survive. One fourth of all blood donations in the U.S. goes to help cancer patients.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.