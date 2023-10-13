HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Brian Helman as the 7th grade boys basketball coach for the 2023-2024 contract year during the board’s Sept. 18 meeting.

Other actions taken by the board included the following:

• Retroactively employed Tom Steiner as a regular route bus driver for the 2023-2024 school year;

• Approved the updated certified substitute list;

• Approved the service agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for school nurse services for the 2023-2024 school year;

• Accepted the following fuel bids from Schafer Oil Co. for the period of September 2023 to June 2024: B20, B5 and premium diesel — $3.78, 15w 40 case oil — $46.05;

• Approved the FCCLA Leadership Camp overnight trip on Oct. 9 and 10;

• Approved the 2023-2024 Hardin-Houston Elementary, Houston High School and local school district goals as follows:

High school building goals:

Continue implementing Collins Writing instructional strategies across the building as part of the district’s five-year strategic plan. 100% of teachers will participate in individual and collaborative professional development to enhance Collins Writing instructional practices within classrooms throughout the building.

Provide all students with a supportive and nurturing environment that allows them to succeed academically, grow emotionally, and acclimate socially.

All teachers will create standards-aligned lessons and assessments that support classroom and student goals. These goals will help all students work toward mastery of the targeted information.

Elementary building goals:

Develop a trauma-free/positive environment in the building through implementation of PAX strategies and PBIS, striving for 100% staff participation.

A common language and approach for writing using the Collins Writing Project will be implemented in 100% of classrooms and 100% of teachers will self-assess their progress in the implementation.

Begin a transition to utilize Science of Reading strategies for all appropriate students so that by 2024-2025, K-3 ELA teachers will all use the strategies and 4-6 ELA teachers will use the strategies for all students not reading at grade level.

Local school district goals:

Provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and community members.

Achieve the highest ratings on the state report card.

Optimize all building systems and fulfill the current five-year strategic plan.

Maintain fiscal responsibility and analyze student enrollment of the district.

Continue the implementation process for a 1-to-1 technology initiative.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the media center.