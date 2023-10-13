Couple celebrates 70th anniversary

SIDNEY – Harold and Kathleen Covault, of Sidney, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Harold Covault and the former Kathleen Caven were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1953. The best man was Don Starrett and the maid of honor was Annette Caven.

Harold is the son of Clifford and Bertha Covault. Kathleen is the daughter of Garner and Martha Caven. Their children are Wanda (Ted) Redinbo, of Sidney, Dale (Barbie) Covault, of Sidney, and Wayne Covault, of Los Angeles, California. Their grandchildren are Sarah (Brian) Steinke, Nicole Redinbo, Grant and Ross Covault, and their great-grandchildren are Aliyah and Hunter Steinke.

Harold and Kathleen were lifetime farmers and were active in their community. Harold had been engaged in farming until he was drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky, and came back to Sidney on a weekend pass for the wedding.

Both Harold and Kathleen served as officers at Greenview United Church of Christ. Harold served on the First Central National Bank Board in St. Paris for 52 years and was a trustee for Pioneer Rural Electric in Piqua for 18 years. He is also a certified general real estate appraiser. Kathleen served 30 years on the Green Township election board. She was also a board member at FISH and the Shelby County Farm Bureau.

Their children honored their anniversary with a large party with friends and relatives attending.