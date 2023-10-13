Deputy shot after altercation

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies stand in front of a yard surrounded in crime scene tape on Comanche Drive on Friday, Oct. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies stand in front of a yard house on Comanche Drive on Friday, Oct. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — A shooting Friday morning, Oct. 13, on Comanche Drive resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, deputies responded to the location on an initial report of a domestic violence call. The call turned out to be for an unruly juvenile.

All of the deputies left the scene except Deputy Lt. Brad Pleiman who was deciding whether to release the juvenile when the juvenile became disorderly. This became an altercation between Pleiman and the juvenile, and the juvenile grabbed Pleiman’s gun out of his holster and shot twice. One of the bullets went into Pleiman’s finger and he was transported to Wilson Health.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be conducting an investigation.