Forestry Field Day returns to Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced they are bringing back Forestry Field Day this year. The event is family-friendly and celebrates all things forest and tree-related! Forestry Field Day has not been held since 2019 but will be making its return this year on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1-4 p.m. in Tawawa Park near the Ross Covered Bridge. This event is open to the public (not limited to Shelby County residents) and free. In previous years, 400-800 people attended Forestry Field Day yearly and Shelby SWCD is hoping for similar attendance this year.

This year’s event will feature some favorite activities from previous Forestry Field Days but will also include some new activities. Again, this year Justin Law, Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) State Service Forester, will be giving woodland tours and answering any tree-related questions attendees may have. Smokey the Bear will make an appearance to pass out goodie bags to children. Also, from ODNR a wildlife officer and an interactive archery experience will be present.

As in previous years, a portable sawmill will be giving demonstrations about how lumber is created. New this year, a representative from Central Ohio Woodturners will also be giving demonstrations on how to create beautiful wood pieces with a wood lathe and carving tools. Also, new this year we will have two birds of prey (owl and/or hawks) and a naturalist from Hueston Woods State Park at the event. Back this year will be Dwight Wells, president of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association to talk about honeybees and pollination in the forest.

“Historically Forestry Field Day has been our largest community outreach event of the year, attracting hundreds of residents. We look forward to matching or maybe even exceeding that again,” said Jason Bruns, Shelby SWCD administrator.

With something for all ages and for all interest levels, Forestry Field Day is fun for the whole family. Children will be able to make tree-related crafts as well as participate in several activities including apple-peeling. Tractor rides will be provided by Shelby County Antique Power Association volunteers, which will give people a chance to see more of Tawawa Park. Free refreshments will include hot dogs, apples and apple cider.

For more information about Forestry Field Day please see the Calendar of Events tab on www.shelbyswcd.org or find the event on Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District’s Facebook page. Any questions call or email Amanda Hurley, 937-419-2597 or [email protected]. Shelby SWCD would like to thank Sidney Parks and Recreation for their cooperation in planning this event in Tawawa Park.