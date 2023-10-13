Out of the past

125 Years

October 13, 1898

A bad wreck occurred on the C.H.&D. railroad near the Mather’s farm about two miles south of Sidney between 3 and 4 a.m. today. The wreck was apparently the result of a southbound freight train breaking into three sections. While the brakeman was able to slow the rear section, the middle section ran wild down the tracks and crashed into the forward section after the engineer halted that portion to reconnect the train. No one was injured although a number of cars were wrecked.

——-

A very successful affair was the bowling party given at Karmire’s bowling alley last evening by the Ladies Guild of the Episcopal church. There was a large crowd in attendance and nearly everyone enjoyed the pleasure of a game.

——-

The Reed band will give its concert from the north balcony of the court house this evening.

——-

Harry Oldham, of this city, this week successfully passed the state law examination and was admitted to the bar.

100 Years

October 13, 1923

The official aeroplane of the American Legion arrived in Sidney yesterday. Flights will be given Sunday at the C.C. Marshall farm on the Infirmary pike just west of the fairgrounds. The charge will be $5 per person for flights, with a percent of the proceeds going to the American Legion.

——-

The Dixie Highway between Sidney and two miles north of Anna will be resurfaced next week with crushed stone and tar, and the work of constructing a new bridge at Plum Creek will begin. A temporary bridge has been constructed for detouring.

——-

Stanton Montgomery is erecting a new gasoline filling station in east Sidney. The new station will be located on the north side of the street at the east end of the Court street river bridge.

——-

The creamery at Jackson Center was badly damaged by fire yesterday. The fire apparently started in the boiler room and the roof was burned off the building. The creamery is owned by a cooperative company.

75 Years

October 13, 1948

A motion that city council go on record as endorsing the proposed school bond issue as a necessary improvement plan for the benefit of the community in the advancement of educational facilities and safety of its children was unanimously adopted at the council meeting last evening in the city building. Council members also discussed at some length the purchase of a new fire truck for township service.

——-

Dr. Norman Vocke, chiropodist, formerly of Dayton and Cleveland, is announcing the opening of newly equipped offices for the general practice of chiropody and foot orthopedics in the suite of offices in the Ohio building formerly occupied by Dr. Jene Shank.

——-

A petition against removal of the Port Jefferson school is being circulated in that community to which signatures of 114 residents have been obtained. The petition notes that the “undersigned voters are against the school bond issue which calls for doing away with the Port Jefferson school.” Oldest building in the Sidney school system, the school was erected in 1877-71 years ago.

50 Years

October 13, 1973

The first increase for electric utility uses in Dayton Power and Ligh Co.’s 62-year history has been granted by the Public Utilities commission of Ohio (PUCO).

During the 1900s DP&L voluntarily reduced electric rates four times while prices of many other commodities were going up. Faced with steadily rising costs, the company finally found it necessary to ask for the increase.

——-

BRADFORD – It snowed in Bradford Thursday night as Russia High School scooped up second prize in a band competition including schools with 274 students and under. The “snow” that covered the streets throughout the village was confetti.

25 Years

October 13, 1998

ANNA – A man who appeared to possibly have a weapon in his pocket stole more than $100 from the Anna Subway restaurant Monday night. Police are investigating whether it is related to robberies at four other regional businesses in the last two days.

——-

PHOTO – Pastor Kenneth Ellis, new pastor at Northtown Church of God in Sidney, stands outside the church building. He began August 16 leading the church after Rev. Merle Laws, who retired after 27 years as church pastor.

