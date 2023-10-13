Volleyball notes: Sidney, Troy to face off in tourney opener

Sidney sophomore Alena Swearingen sets during a Miami Valley League match on Thursday at Greenville. Swearingen surpassed 1,000 career assists in the 3-1 loss to the Green Wave. Sidney sophomore setter Alena Swearingen, left, and coach Dexter Tobie pose with a banner following the Yellow Jackets’ 3-1 loss at Greenville on Thursday. Sidney players and coaches pose with a banner following the Yellow Jackets’ 3-1 loss at Greenville on Thursday. Sidney junior defensive specialist Maggie Turner bumps during a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Greenville. Sidney senior outside hitter Kyla Rush bumps during a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Greenville.

GREENVILLE — Tournament play for area teams starts next week, and the most intriguing first-round matchup looks to be Sidney against a Miami Valley League foe.

The Yellow Jackets lost two MVL matches this week and finished regular-season play 12-10. It was a disappointing week for the squad, which will try to start a tournament run on Tuesday against Troy.

Sidney lost 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 at undefeated Tippecanoe on Tuesday and 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 on Thursday at Greenville.

“We hit that mental block that we did midseason,” Sidney coach Dexter Tobie said after Thursday’s loss. “… I think we were just a little bit preoccupied. Our minds just weren’t there today. I hope that we can get back on track.”

Leading hitter Kyla Rush didn’t play due to illness on Tuesday at Tippecanoe. She was back on Thursday and had 10 kills, but the Yellow Jackets struggled to contain Greenville’s front row; junior Broke Schmidt had 22 of the Green Wave’s 44 kills.

The Yellow Jackets were voted the No. 8 seed in the 20-team Dayton Division I sectional and will face the No. 11 Trojans on Tuesday in Centerville.

Sidney, which won its second consecutive Miami Valley League Valley Division title, split a pair of back-and-forth, 3-2 matches against Troy in league play this year.

The Yellow Jackets won a fifth set 15-13 on Aug. 22 in Troy to earn a win. The Trojans won 15-10 in the fifth set on Sept. 18 in Sidney to earn a win.

Troy (11-11, 11-7 MVL Miami) was hit hard by graduation last year and has struggled after being near of at the top of league standings for over a decade. The Trojans haven’t won less than 16 matches in a season since 2010 and haven’t had a losing record since 2006.

Troy finished fourth in the MVL Miami Division but enters postseason play with a five-match winning streak, including a 3-1 win at Piqua on Thursday.

“They’re scrappy,” Tobie said. “It’s not the normal Troy. But I think their coaching staff is doing really good at fixing and doing what they can with what they have. It says a lot about their coaching staff.

“They studied us well. We need to do the same thing, try to fix our errors, fix our mistakes, play a little bit more aggressive and have the urgency to win.”

If Sidney beats Troy, it will play either No. 10 Fairmont or No. 13 West Carrollton in a sectional final on Saturday in Centerville. The winner will very likely face No. 1 Centerville in a district semifinal on Oct. 25.

Sidney sophomore setter Alena Swearingen surpassed 1,000 career assists in Thursday’s loss; she has 1,011 to her credit.

Fort Loramie No. 1, Jackson Center No. 2 in Dayton D-IV sectional

The top three seeds and five of the top six seeds in the 25-team Dayton Div. IV sectional all went to Shelby County teams.

Fort Loramie was voted No. 1, Jackson Center was voted No. 2, Russia was voted No. 3, Fairlawn was voted No. 5 and Lehman Catholic was voted No. 6.

The Redskins and Tigers look to have easy paths to district finals, and Russia looks to have just one tough match ahead on the road to a district final.

Fort Loramie (20-2), which is the top ranked team in the state coaches association poll, will start tournament play on Monday against No. 25 Dayton Jefferson, face No. 23 East Dayton Christian on Wednesday and play in a district semifinal on Oct. 24. All those matches will be at Troy High School.

Jackson Center (17-5) will face No. 24 Springfield Catholic Central on Tuesday, No. 22 Bradford on Thursday and either Southeastern, Yellow Springs or National Trail in a district semifinal on Oct. 23. All those matches will be at Arcanum High School.

Russia (12-10) will face No. 18 Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday and No. 21 Troy Christian on Thursday. A tough matchup in a district semifinal on Oct. 24 looms, likely against No. 7 Cedarville. All three matches will be in Troy.

Fairlawn and Lehman are both in the same sectional. The Jets will face No. 19 Riverside on Monday at Arcanum and the Cavaliers will follow against No. 20 Twin Valley South. If both are victorious, they’ll play in a sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. The winner will advance to a district semifinal on Oct. 23 in Arcanum against either No. 4 Newton, No. 9 Mississinawa Valley or No. 10 Covington.

Botkins was voted the No. 11 seed and will face No. 15 Ansonia on Monday in Troy. If victorious, it will face No. 12 Franklin-Monroe on Wednesday. If the Trojans win the sectional final, they’ll face For Loramie on Oct. 24.

District finals are scheduled for Oct. 28 in Troy. Regionals are scheduled for Nov. 2 and 4 at Northmont High School.

Anna earns No. 2 seed in Dayton D-III sectional

Anna (14-8) was voted the No. 2 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and will start tournament play on Monday against No. 19 Triad at Brookville High School.

The Rockets will face No. 15 Houston (4-17) in a sectional final on Oct. 19. If they beat the Wildcats for a third time this season, they’ll advance to a district semifinal on Oct. 23, likely against No. 3 Brookville.

District finals are scheduled for Oct. 28 at Fairfield High School.

Lehman Catholic ties for TRC title

Miami East and Lehman each won two Three Rivers Conference matches this week to finish in a tie for first place in league standings with 12-2 records; both are 13-9 overall. Bethel and Covington each tied for third.

The Cavaliers beat Troy Chrisitan and Northridge each 3-0 on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively; Miami East beat Bethel and Covington each 3-0 on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lehman senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Taylor Geise surpassed 1,000 career digs in Thursday’s win.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.