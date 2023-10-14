Football: Sidney rallies, beats Piqua for first time in 6 years

Sidney senior linebacker Brice Hughes, right, and senior defensive back Dylan Kelly celebrate after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of a Miami Valley League game against archrival Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 10-point deficit and beat Piqua 21-17; it’s their first victory over the Indians since 2017. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney players celebrate with coach Dave Taynor after the Yellow Jackets beat Piqua 21-17 on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It’s the first time Sidney has beaten Piqua at the complex, which opened in 2004. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior running back Isaiah Foster runs during a Miami Valley League game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior quarterback Eli New throws a pass Sidney during a Miami Valley League game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. New completed 19-of-27 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown in his first start at the position. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Mitchell Davis runs as Piqua’s Ky Warner tries to tackle during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior defensive lineman Eli Biddle pursues Piqua’s Ky Warner during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Biddle led the squad with nine tackles and had a late fumble recovery. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior linebacker Brice Hughes, right, and junior defensive back Maddox Barnes celebrate after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior quarterback Ethan New runs ahead of Piqua’s Isaiah Martin during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Mitchell Davis runs with pressure from Piqua’s Garrett Brown during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Joel Lyons, left, and senior Eli Biddle congratulate Isaiah Foster after Foster scored a touchdown late in the third quarter of a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior defensive lineman Eli Biddle pursues Piqua’s Ky Warner during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior defensive back Joel Lyons tackles Piqua’s Ky Warner during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior quarterback Tucker Herron looks to throw with pressure from Piqua’s Isaiah Martin during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Joel Lyons, left, and senior Mitchell Davis try to stop Piqua’s Ky Warner during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Dylan Kelly hauls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Piqua’s Rayshawn Garrett during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Mitchell Davis runs during a Miami Valley League game against Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior golfer Tatum Werntz, left, and senior cross country runner Emily Fleming stand while being recognized at the end of the first quarter during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Werntz finished first in the Miami Valley League tournament and also earned a district berth. Fleming set a program record for best time earlier this year and was a regional qualifier as a junior. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Plans were in the works for Sidney junior Ethan New to play at quarterback next year. The plan got accelerated and was one of several changes Sidney made Friday that helped the squad earn a come-from-behind win over archrival Piqua.

After Piqua took a 10-point lead on the first possession of the third quarter, New and junior running back Isaiah Foster led the Yellow Jackets down the field on two late touchdown drives, which earned the squad a 21-17 victory over the Indians on senior night.

It’s the first time Sidney (5-4, 5-3 MVL Valley Division) has beaten Piqua since 2017.

Sidney coach Dave Taynor said as players celebrated with the Battered Helmet after the game he was proud of the resilient effort.

“We’re growing as a team,” Taynor said. “We’ve been resilient and persistent, even if at times we falter. It’s a constant course correction, and the guys are doing a great job at it.”

Joshua Heath made a 29-yard field goal to give the Indians a 17-7 lead with 5:15 left in the third quarter.

Sidney faced a third-and-long near midfield on the ensuing possession, but New hit senior receiver Mitchell Davis over the middle on a long pass that moved the ball into Piqua territory, and the squad scored several plays later when Foster ran in from 6 yards out. Grady Mitchell made the extra-point attempt to cut the gap to 17-14 with 2:25 left.

The Indians punted and pinned Sidney at its own 1, but New completed several passes and Foster had several big gains to move the squad down the field, including a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle with 8:08 left to give the team the lead.

“I feel like physically, we were really imposing ourselves, our will, as far as running the ball,” Taynor said. “… We feel like with where we are with depth at skill players, we need to impose our will on the offensive line. It didn’t work out last week as we wanted it to, but it did this week, and they did good job tonight.”

The Yellow Jackets recovered an onside kick and drove to the 1, but stalled after a couple penalties, including an unsportsmanlike one that allowed Piqua to take over at the 24.

But the Indians fumbled, and senior defensive lineman Eli Biddle recovered with about 2:30 left. Foster picked up the needed first downs, and Sidney ran out the clock.

Foster ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. It’s the fourth time in five games he’s run for 100 or more yards after running for 75 total in the team’s first four games. He’s taken on a larger load since junior Julius Spradling suffered a shoulder injury late in the second half at West Carrollton in Week 5.

“I felt like that was the man he could be as a ball carrier,” Taynor said. “We were waiting for it to really happen. He’s had some good games, but this was a dominant, imposing-your-will performance. I was very proud of him.”

New completed 19-of-27 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown in his first start at quarterback. He previously played at tight end and had 280 receiving yards in the first eight games.

“We said if he got a little bit of a hot hand we were going to roll with him more, and he got a little bit of a hot hand,” Taynor said. “The kid showed up. He’d done a phenomenal job at tight end.

“We had to move Mitchell over to tight end, and he did a good job. Everybody kind of stepped up in their own way. We played different positions than what they’ve played throughout the year. Made a little change up, but it paid off.”

Davis caught four passes and had a team-high 72 receiving yards. Dylan Kelly caught eight passes for 54 yards, Foster caught four passes for 44 yards and Brice Hughes caught four passes for 36 yards.

Spradling also saw time at quarterback before his injury, but senior Tucker Herron has started at the position the last two years. He had thrown for an MVL-best 1,209 yards before Friday’s action but struggled last week against Vandalia-Butler.

“When he first started playing a lot of reps at receiver, he was disheartened with that,” Taynor said. “… But right now, he’s our No. 4 at receiver. We told him, ‘You’re not out there to be out there, you’re out there to be a player.’

“… He responded. He does a phenomenal job of blocking out on the perimeter and is one hell of a team player. I’m very proud of what he’s done throughout his career.”

Sidney had 364 yards of offense while Piqua (2-7, 2-6 MVL Miami) had 267. The Indians committed two turnovers (both fumbles); Sidney didn’t commit any.

Biddle led the team with nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Senior Will Boshears recovered a fumble in the first half for Sidney.

After both squads struggled initially, Sidney went on a lengthy drive late in the first quarter and scored when New threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kelly with 1:09 left.

But Piqua responded with a long drive and scored when Ky Warner ran in from 9 yards out with 9:49 left.

Sidney couldn’t convert a fourth down at Piqua’s 36 with about three minutes left, and the Indians drove and scored on a 20-yard TD pass from Warner to Drake Owen with 14 seconds left to take a 14-7 halftime lead.

Piqua got the ball to start the third quarter and scored on Heath’s field goal, but the squad couldn’t hold onto the lead.

It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets have beaten Piqua at Sidney Memorial Stadium, which opened in 2004.

Sidney is scheduled to wrap up regular-season play next Friday when it travels to Troy (8-1, 7-1), which is in a three-way tie for first place in overall MVL standings.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.