Boos and Brews costume fun

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Walking around the courtsquare, are, left to right, Tiffany Hittepole, Olivia Hittepole, 10, Kenleigh Williams, 10, and Amelia Hittepole, 3, all of Sidney. The group was attending the Boos and Brews Festival. Kids participated in a costume contest and trick or treated at the event on Saturday, Oct. 14. A craft show was also held during the festival. Olivia and Amelia are the children of Tiffany and Dennis Hittepole. Kenleigh is the daughter of Lindsey Michael and Justin Williams.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Myron Hohlbein, 4, of Sidney, drags a dummy to safety while participating in an obstacle course during a Fire Prevention Week Open House at the Sidney Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 14. Myron is the son of Alex and Elizabeth Hohlbein.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dressed as a scarecrow, Kaylee Prince, 3, holds the hand of her grandma, Crystal Terry, while her parents, Dustin Prince, far left, and Ashley Strader, all of Sidney, walk with her on the courtsquare while attending the Boos and Brews Festival. Kids participated in a costume contest and trick or treated at the event on Saturday, Oct. 14. A craft show was also held during the festival.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Destiny Osborne holds her son Nolan Fries, 2, both of Piqua, while on the courtsquare attending the Boos and Brews Festival. Kids participated in a costume contest and trick or treated at the event on Saturday, Oct. 14. A craft show was also held during the festival.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Amy Cody, left, of Kettering, eats a hotdog with her granddaughter, Cora Campbell, 3, of Sidney, during a Fire Prevention Week Open House at the Sidney Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 14. The hotdogs were supplied by State Farm Insurance Agent Andrew Shaffer. Cora is the daughter of Luke and Marjorie Campbell.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

