Boos and Brews costume fun

Walking around the courtsquare, are, left to right, Tiffany Hittepole, Olivia Hittepole, 10, Kenleigh Williams, 10, and Amelia Hittepole, 3, all of Sidney. The group was attending the Boos and Brews Festival. Kids participated in a costume contest and trick or treated at the event on Saturday, Oct. 14. A craft show was also held during the festival. Olivia and Amelia are the children of Tiffany and Dennis Hittepole. Kenleigh is the daughter of Lindsey Michael and Justin Williams.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News