Spooktacular brings scary fun

Jusse McName, of Botkins, throws a ball towards a dunk tank at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13. The event had a live band, food, and a petting zoo. The celebrities getting dunked were, Dallas Davis, Brad Pleiman, Bryce Stewart, Kaleb Coil and Leigh Anne Wenning.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News