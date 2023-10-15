Spooktacular brings scary fun

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
Shelby Hills Preschool Nurse Deb Graham, of Sidney, dances with the Board of Developmental Disabilities therapy dog, Woody, during the 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13. The event had a live band, food, and a celebrity dunk tank.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People lineup for Mexican food during the 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13. The event had a live band, food, and a celebrity dunk tank.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jusse McName, of Botkins, throws a ball towards a dunk tank at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13. The event had a live band, food, and a petting zoo. The celebrities getting dunked were, Dallas Davis, Brad Pleiman, Bryce Stewart, Kaleb Coil and Leigh Anne Wenning.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ronald Leong, right, of Sidney, welcomes people to the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. Standing with him is Shelby County Board of Disabilities Community Connections Coordinator Jessica Guillozet, of Maplewood. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Fire Fighter Dallas Davis, left, falls into a tub of water as Jessica Sprinkle, of Urbana, pushes the bulls eye on a dunk tank at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13. The event had a live band, food, and a petting zoo.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Laura Healey, of Troy, pets a goat at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities 1st Annual Spooktacular on the Hill. The Spooktacular was held next to the Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 13. The event had a live band, food, and a celebrity dunk tank.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

