Home Sports Video: Piqua at Sidney football highlights SportsTop Stories Video: Piqua at Sidney football highlights By Bryant Billing - October 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Highlights from Sidney’s 21-17 win over Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football roundup: Anna beats Fort Recovery 35-25 Football: Sidney rallies, beats Piqua for first time in 6 years Volleyball notes: Sidney, Troy to face off in tourney opener Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 46.2 ° F 47.3 ° 44.5 ° 91 % 1.9mph 100 % Mon 56 ° Tue 60 ° Wed 67 ° Thu 67 ° Fri 57 °