County record

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

–2:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 500 block of Uhle Place.

-7:49 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Comanche Drive.

-6:57 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Riverside Drive and Eastwood Trail.

SUNDAY

-11:13 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of state Route 47 and Dawson Road.

-5:46 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:42 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-9:30 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

SATURDAY

-11:56 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 2000 block of West Russell Road.

-10:22 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Personnel responded to an intoxicated person in the 17000 block of state Route 706.

-5:36 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 17000 block of state Route 47.

-8:59 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of North Pike Street and East Main Street in Anna.

FRIDAY

-3:29 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

THURSDAY

-7:37 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 17000 block of state Route 47.

-7:10 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Miami Conservancy Road.

-4:22 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Deweese Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:41 a.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of West State Street and Main Street.

SUNDAY

-6:44 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Versailles Road and Spiker Road.

-11:38 a.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 100 block of South Main Street.

SATURDAY

-9:28 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East State Street.

FRIDAY

-9:44 p.m.: crash. Anna Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of First Street and West Main Street.

-8:19 p.m.: crash. Maplewood Fire and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 20000 block of Maplewood Road.

THURSDAY

-8:45 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street.

-3:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry Lane.

Crashes

Kurtis Alan Noykos, 35, of Minster, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 15 at 11:17 p.m.

Noykos was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Noykos went airborne a short distance before continuing through a ditch and a yard. He continued back across the roadway and drove off the right side, striking a tree, fence and utility pole. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• William Fay Goodrich, 62, of Marcellus, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 14 at 1:35 a.m.

Goodrich was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. Then he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Michael L. Walker, 46, of Troy, was cited with right of way when turning left after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 11 at 6:52 p.m.

Walker was traveling northbound on River Road when he turned left onto East Lockington Road in front of Gaven Tyler Barnes, 21, of Troy, who was driving a motorcycle traveling southbound on River Road. Barnes was ejected and his motorcycle traveled off the east side of River Road. Barnes was taken by Sidney EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

• Joseph Daniel Rains, 39, of Sidney, was cited with rules for driving in marked lanes after the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 10 at 9:53 p.m.

Rains was traveling eastbound on state Route 119 when he traveled through the intersection of state Route 65, went off the roadway, struck two side-by-side street signs, clipped the edge of a bean field, and came to rest in a gravel lot across the roadway.

• Andrew Nathaniel Wildman, 56, of Grover, North Carolina, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 10 at 2:50 p.m.

Wildman was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when he rear-ended Katherine Anne Loraine, 26, of Sidney, who came to a stop due to heavy traffic.

• Lindsey Judd, 42, of Sidney, was cited with rules for driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 10 at 2:16 p.m.

Judd and Roman Benediuk, 33, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, were traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when Judd entered Benediuk’s lane and struck his trailer.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:59 a.m. to 12:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:08 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-7 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-4:11 a.m. to 11:13 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-1:47 a.m. to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-1:24 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-1:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-4:33 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell