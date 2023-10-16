Out of the past

125 Years

October 16, 1898

The Ohio Southern Railroad and all the rolling stocks and property belonging to the railroad were sold at Lima Saturday by an order of the common pleas court of that county. The road was bid in by a committee who represents the first mortgage bondholders, there being only one bid offered. They secured the road for the price of $2,000,000.

——-

The football club of Dayton High school, which plays a match game with the Sidney I.G.A. club on Saturday afternoon, is a first-class team, having defeated the McKinley Club at Dayton and the Miami University club.

——-

Philip H. Jackel, of Anderson, Ind., is in Sidney today on business. He is the architect of the new school building being erected in the Fourth ward.

100 Years

October 16, 1923

The Refiners Oil company property, including the filling station at the southeast corner of Ohio avenue and North street and the house at the rear, has been sold to Dr. F.D. Clark at Lima. The consideration was $25,000.

——-

Playing a fast, offensive game and showing a powerful defense, the local Triangles handed St. Marys their first defeat of the season Sunday afternoon, swamping the visiting team by a score of 31 to 0.

——-

Three well-known residents of this city, veterans of the Civil War and members of the Neal Post G.A.R. celebrated the 78th anniversary of their births yesterday. They are Oliver Patton, of North Walnut avenue; Daniel Haines, of South Ohio avenue, and John Reed, of Foraker avenue. Mr. Haines is confined to his bed at the home of his sister, Mrs. Lottie Throp, and the other two comrades made a personal call upon him during the day.

75 Years

October 16, 1948

Bulldozer, shovel and truck operations were underway today at the Elks lodge as excavation work was started on a two-story addition to the west side of the lodge building on South Main avenue. The 44 by 77-foot structure will provide for a large meeting room on the main floor and a basement. Vorees Loudenback was awarded the contract for the construction.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners and the auditor today made public their plans for use of funds from a one-mill tax levy that will go on the ballot at the November election. This is the first levy of its kind in the county since 1929. The funds, amounting to $175,000 over a five-year period will be used for improvements at the county home, children’s home, fairgrounds, court house and county jail.

——-

I.M. Wilkinson, chairman of the Shelby County Agricultural Conservation committee, stated today that the loan rate for 1948 corn will be $1.47 per bushel for this county.

50 Years

October 16, 1973

A new limit on the amount of postal money orders has been set, Sidney Postmaster Robert Burns announced today. The limit was raised from $100 to $300 per order.

Postmaster Burns said the new system can save both the customer and the U.S. Postal service money.

——-

The chairmanship of the Shelby County Athletic Association passed from James Wright of Jackson Center to Wayne Gagermeier of Fort Loramie when the Athletic Association held its annual fall meeting at Burks Cafeteria in Sidney Monday evening.

Gagermeier and Wright are superintendents of their respective school districts. The chairmanship is on a yearly rotating basis among the administrative heads of the Seven SCL schools.

——-

Jackson Center’s Tigers continued their pace-setting trend in the Shelby County Girls Basketball League with a 54-27 win over the Fairlawn Jets Monday. Jakson Center boosted its record to 7-1.

Sophomore Regina Scoggin pumped in 18 points for league-leading Jackson Center. Brenda Barker chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers.

25 Years

October 16, 1998

Effective immediately, Junior Achievement of Dayton and Miami Valley, Inc. will now serve Shelby County. Personnel at both the Lima and Dayton franchises believe that because of the proximity of Shelby County, JA Dayton can better serve the area.

——-

SPACE CENTER, Houston, TX – With two weeks before space shuttle Discovery blasts off, John Glenn held his final news conference with reporters Thursday. As usual, almost all of the questions were directed to him rather than his shuttle colleagues.

Glenn’s biggest worry is making sure he’s up to speed on all the experiments he’ll perform in orbit following the Oct. 29 launch.

——-

New officers were selected when Alpha Delta Kappa Chapter met recently at Deam Park. Plans were also discussed for an upcoming bazaar.

The slate of officers includes Karin Neels, president; Susan Howel, vice president; Cherie Soliday, recording secretary; Lorrie Moniaci, corresponding secretary; Jenny Barhorst, treasurer; Mary Boller, chaplain; Barbara Elsass, sergeant-at-arms; and Kathy Wurth, historian.

