Botkins BOE approves new hires, donations

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved new hires and accepted donations during a regular meeting on Oct. 11.

The board approved to hire Lori Billing, Lillie Elliott, Steven Gerholdt, Chayce Hickman, Katie Mayes, Chris Parks, Taylor Resor, Maggie Stiefel, Rachel Wallace and Tim Walls as substitute teachers for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $100 per day.

They also approved to hire Brenda Tennant – athletic ticket taker; Derek Koenig – seventh-grade girls basketball coach; Caleb Koch – varsity assistant baseball coach; Jeremiah Smith – varsity assistant baseball coach; Eric May – varsity assistant baseball coach; Chad Berning – fifth quarter grant; Gina Greve – volunteer junior high girls’ basketball coach; and Norm Yager – substitute bus driver for the 2023-24 school year.

Donations of $4,306.79 from baseball parents to be used for the varsity baseball program; $500 from May Custom Manufacturing Inc. to be used for the baseball program; and $2704.91 from ABC’s to be used for the Scholastic magazines were approved.

In other business, the board:

• Adopted the Board of Education policy changes;

• Approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report, and the five-year review of general fund activity;

• Approved a then-and-now purchase order;

• Approved all activity accounts for the Botkins Local School District for the 2023-24 school year.