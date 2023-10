Riverside students Lily Weese, left, 15, and Julia Meade, 16, both of DeGraff, stack nuts at the Anna Honda engine plant on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Students from around the area visited the plant for Manufacturing Day. They toured the plant, learned about Honda and practiced different manufacturing skills. Weese is the daughter of Christina and Roger Woods. Meade is the daughter of Denice and Michael Meade.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News