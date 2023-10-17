Out of the past

125 Years

October 17, 1898

The Union Reform party of Shelby county filed its county nominating petitions with the clerk of the board of elections yesterday. There were 342 names on the petitions. The ticket named is: George W. Staley, for auditor; John W. Young, recorder; Jeremiah Ferree, commissioner; Joseph Clevenger, surveyor; William Mitchell, infirmary director.

——-

Henne Brothers, of Piqua, have rented the store room in the Frey building, formerly occupied by B.F. Brady’s millinery store, and will in a few weeks open a shoe store in this city. They have shoe stores in both Troy and Piqua. The store here will be open on November 3rd.

——-

The regular bi-monthly meeting of the Shelby County Teachers’ Association was held in the high school room Saturday. Papers were read by Clyde Fisher, H.H. Needles, T.B. Snow and Wade Cargill. Rev. George C. Enders, of Oberlin, former president of the association gave an address.

100 Years

October 17, 1923

The residence of Otto Blakely, located a mile east of Plum Creek church, north of Sidney, was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon. The family was away at the time attending a public sale and a neighbor discovered the fire. The six-room house and most of the furnishings were a total loss.

——-

Lisle M. Hopkins and Edward P. Gretzinger are in Springfield, attending the annual meeting of Grand Lodge, F&A.M. of Ohio, representing the total Temperence Lodge. While there they will attend the dedication of the Masonic hospital.

——-

Mrs. Johnston Dickensheets entertained a few of her friends to a slumber party at her home on Piper street last night. Her guests included: Misses Helen Mullen, Miriam Ginn, Gladys and Helen Crusey, Lucille Paddock, Mildred and Marie Cronley, Inez Etherington, Edith Cartwright, and Mrs. Laird Staley.

75 Years

October 17, 1948

The board of trustees of Wilson Memorial hospital at its regular monthly meeting took action to clarify its recent ruling on admissions to show that it covers verified responsible insurance cases in addition to admissions under Hospital Service Inc. and other Blue Cross groups. Assignment of hospital insurance will be accepted in lieu of the $50 down payment required on admissions.

——-

“Open House” will be held in the Fourth Ward school building Monday afternoon and evening. The open house is the first in a 10-day series to be held at the different ward buildings to give the people in the Sidney city school district an opportunity to observe the condition of the schools.

——-

Sidney High school’s Yellow Jackets made it two in a row, when they defeated the Green Wave at Greenville last night by the score of 14 to 6.

50 Years

October 17, 1973

The Holiday Inn of Sidney, Innkeeper/Food and Beverage Director Thomas Shoemaker and Housekeeper Thelma Thompson have received awards at on of the top 100 Inns innkeepers, food and beverage directors and housekeepers for 1973 in the worldwide Holiday Inn System.

Recipients were chosen on the basis of quarterly inspections, civic participation, guest relations, responsibility and efficiency.

——-

Thomas J. Boecker, Minster, has accepted the position of director of medical records at Wilson Memorial Hospital. Boecker replaces Mrs. Wilma Davis of Sidney.

——-

Sidney and Shelby County got their first real taste of cold weather last night and early this morning. Many motorists had to scrape frost, the first of the season, from windshields.

Anyone who failed to cover flowers and tomato plants last night, might have awaken to regret today, and those who did cover their produce would be well advised to do so again tonight. The frost, it seems, does not limit its icy presence to pumpkins.

25 Years

October 17, 1998

PHOTO – Houston’s Rebekah Dawson is all smiles as she’s greeted by her mother Diane after winning the varsity girls race at the Shelby County League Meet Friday at Sidney High School.

——-

Ten free shade trees will be given to each person who joins the National Arbor Day Foundation during October. The free trees are part of the non-profit foundation’s Trees for America Campaign.

——-

Sixth grade students at Northwood School will be in for a treat on Tuesday when they will visit the Cornfield Maze in Piqua. While negotiating the maze, students will visit 10 stations which will ask questions about agriculture. By responding with correct answers, students will be able to proceed on the maze pathway to its completion.

