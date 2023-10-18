City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:11 p.m.: crime in progress. Charles T. Price, 62, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:53 p.m.: warrant. Brooke Lorraine Ann Sottosanti, 53, of Mansfield, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:26 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:10 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-8:56 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Heather Way.

-8:43 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell