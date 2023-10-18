County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 14000 block of state Route 119.

-2:12 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Schenk Road and Fair Road.

-7:40 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Meranda Road and Wones Road.

MONDAY

-9:27 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 16000 block of McCartyville Road.

-3:52 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Lindsey Road and Kaser Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:39 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police received a scam report in the 500 block of North Main Street.

-4:01 p.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police responded to threats in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Crashes

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:41 a.m. to 2:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-3:07 to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell