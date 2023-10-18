Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 14000 block of state Route 119.
-2:12 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Schenk Road and Fair Road.
-7:40 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Meranda Road and Wones Road.
MONDAY
-9:27 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 16000 block of McCartyville Road.
-3:52 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Lindsey Road and Kaser Road.
Village log
MONDAY
-5:39 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police received a scam report in the 500 block of North Main Street.
-4:01 p.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police responded to threats in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
Crashes
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-10:41 a.m. to 2:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-3:07 to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell