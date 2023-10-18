Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio

All over Ohio villages and cities are in full-swing with fall and Halloween festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.

Local haunted houses and trails

• Sidney Haunted Woods, located at 2232 W. Russell Road in Sidney is open on Saturdays through Oct. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The Sidney Haunted Woods admission is $18 with discounted tickets of $12 for military, first responders, children 10 and under and groups of 10 or more. The event is cash only. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SidneyHauntedWoods.

• Chainer’s Field Of Screams is located at 16396 County Road 25A in Botkins. Chainer’s is open every Friday and Saturday in October starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. The event benefits various organizations such as Relay for Life, Botkins Fire Department, the Salvation Army and people fighting cancer. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Chainersfield/.

• VanDemark Farm/Lost Land Corn Maze is located at 2401 S. VanDemark Road in Sidney. Open Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. until Oct. 29. Admission is $12 with 5 and under free. The admission price includes the corn maze, unlimited mini golf, one hay ride, the petting zoo, the barnyard playzone, and the bonfire. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vandemarkfarm/.

• Crossway Farms is located at 2211 Cisco Road in Sidney. The farm features a Crossway Corral — open Friday through Sunday only — with 20-plus activities including outdoor games and fall-themed activities. Fall on the Farm goes until Oct. 29. The farm, including the pumpkin patch, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 per person for ages 3-15; 2 and under and ages 16 and up are free. For more information, visit https://www.crosswayfarms.com/.

• Brukner Nature Center, located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy, will host a Haunted Woods on Oct. 21, 22 and 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Rain date will be Oct. 29. The event is geared toward preschool/elementary school children with guided walks, live wildlife and costumed characters. Cost is $5 for BNC members and $7 for non-members with children 2 and under free. Pre-sale tickets only; call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected].

• The Haunted Town Hall is a two-story indoor haunted attraction located at 103 N. High St., Lafayette. The haunt is open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 28. Admission is $15. For more information, visit their website at hauntedtownhall.com.

• Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle and Trail runs on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Oct. 29 at 1213 Old Harshman Road in Riverside. Admission is $17. For more information, visit their website at riverside-jaycees.com.

• Terror Maze, located at 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road in Springfield, is open Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 28. Admission is $17. For tickets and more information visit terrormaze.com.

• Land of Illusion Scream Park, located at 8762 Thomas Road in Middletown, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Oct. 28. General admission is $55. For tickets and more information visit landofillusion.com.

• The Haunted Garage, located at 7373 Bard Road in Tipp City, is back open for the season for the first time since 2016. The attraction runs on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. until Oct. 28. Admission is free, but donations are welcome, and all money raised will be donated to charities. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054561393779 .

• Brimstone Haunt, located at 525 Brimstone Road in Wilmington, is open Fridays and Saturdays through October from 7 to 11:30 p.m. with three activities and some special events in November and December. For more information, visit https://www.brimstonehaunt.com/.

• Dayton Scream Park, located at 5117 Valley Pike in Dayton, offers four attractions and a new haunt next door. The haunt is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. until midnight through Oct. 28. Admission is $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/daytonscreampark.

• Hell’s Dungeon, located at 3866 Linden Ave. in Dayton, is an indoor haunt and is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight through Nov. 4. Admission is $26 and special discounts and events are announced on their social media pages. For more information, visit https://www.survivehellsdungeon.com/ or their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hellsdungeondayton/.

Well-known Ohio haunts

• The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati was rated number six on the Top 13 list of America’s best haunts of 2022 by HauntWorld.com and is located at 5963 Harrison Ave. Dent Schoolhouse is open at varying times with different events through Nov. 4. It is recommended to purchase tickets online as tickets sell out each night. Tickets and more information are available at dentschoolhouse.com.

• Halloween Haunt at Kings Island is open on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays through Oct. 28. Tickets and more information are available at visitkingsisland.com/events/haunt.

• Cedar Point Halloweekends is happening select days and nights through Oct. 29. More information is available at cedarpoint.com/events/halloweekends.

• The Lewisburg Haunted Cave, located at 4392 Swishers Mill Road in Lewisburg, is open on Friday and Saturday evenings through Oct. 28. The haunt is typically open from 7 p.m. to midnight with some nights starting at 6 p.m. The cave also offers mine tours at the same time as the haunt and a lights-on tour on Oct. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. Cash only. For ticket pricing and more information visit hauntedcaveatlewisburg.com.

• Escape from Blood Prison at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, 100 Reformatory Road. The haunt is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 29. Tickets are sold online only and the event can sell out. For tickets and more information go to bloodprison.com.

• Zoombezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo will be ZOMBIEzi Bay on the weekends until Oct. 29. Experience haunted houses, scare zones and amusement park rides. For more information, visit https://zombiezibay.columbuszoo.org/. The zoo also offers the “merry-not-scary” Boo at the Zoo on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 29. For more information, visit https://www.columbuszoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo.

Family events

• The National Museum of the United States Air Force, located at 1100 Spaatz St. in Riverside, will host the free event Troops and Treats on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with trick-or-treating, animal encounters, Halloween-themed balloon twisters, face painting and Star Wars-themed characters. For more information, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.

• The Pumpkin Peddler, located at 20354 N. Dixie Highway in Bowling Green, is open for hayrides to a pumpkin patch where individuals can pick their own pumpkins. The Pumpkin Peddler also offers a pumpkin maze, face painting and guessing the weight of a painted pumpkin. They are open the month of October on weekdays from noon until dark, Saturdays from 9 a.m. until dark, and Sundays from 10 a.m. until dark. Hayrides are available Friday after 4 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit https://bowlinggreenchristmastrees.com/pumpkin-farm.php.

• Boo! on the Moon at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum will be held Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. For information on the event go to armstrongmuseum.org.

• Fulton Farms Pumpkin Patch Hayrides will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm’s market is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31. Fulton Farms is located at 2393 state Route 202 in Troy. Visit fultonfarms.com for more information.

• Troy Hometown Halloween will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon starting in the parking lot of the Hobart government building in downtown Troy. Activities include a costume contest and trick-or-treating. Visit https://www.homegrowngreat.com/event/hometown-halloween/ for more information.

• Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road in Arcanum transforms into a fun family adventure through October. The Fun Farm will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $12 per person with 64 and older at $5 and 3 and under free. More information on activities is available at https://www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com.

• Fall at the Fairgrounds Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield. Admission is $3. For information go to https://www.facebook.com/fallatthefairgrounds.

• Katie’s Pumpkin Barn is run by a mother-daughter team and includes pumpkin picking, a corn maze and various farm animals. The farm is located at 2128 New Germany Trebein Road in Beavercreek and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KatiesPumpkinBarn/.

• Xenia’s Pumpkin Glow will be held at 520 S. Stringtown Road from Thursday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Caesar Ford Park will be filled with hundreds of hand-painted black light pumpkins. There will be a food vendor and black light flashlights available for loan. Visit https://www.gcparkstrails.com/events/pumpkin-glow/ for more information.

• Peifer Orchards at 4590 US state Route 68 North in Yellow Springs offers multiple pick-your-own options including apples and pumpkins. For hours of operation and more information visit peiferorchards.com.

• Young’s Jersey Dairy at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs offers haunted wagon rides/scary stories on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $17 for adults and children 6 and older and $7 for 5 and under. They also offer a corn maze, play-land and pick-your-own pumpkin. For more information visit youngsdairy.com.

• Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival goes from Thursdays to Sundays through Oct. 29 at 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township and includes bonfires, pick your own pumpkins and a corn maze. For admissions prices and hours, visit niedermanfamilyfarm.com.

• Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market, on state Route 73 and Wayne-Madison Road in Trenton is hosting Fall Festival Weekends every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29. An activity package is $10 with ages 2 and younger free, and each weekend offers different events. For more information visit www.barnnbunk.com.

• Brown’s Family Farm Market will be having free Fall Family Fun Weekends at 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton. There are plenty of family-friendly activities every Saturday and Sunday through October from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on activities visit https://brownsfarmmarket.com/fall-family-fun-weekends/.

• Burwinkel Farms Fun Fall Activities will take place daily through Oct. 31 at 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton and includes corn mazes, farm animals and hayrides. Visit https://www.burwinkelfarms.com/fall-fun.

• The Circleville Pumpkin Show, located at 159 E. Franklin St. in Circleville, will be held Oct. 18 through 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.pumpkinshow.com/.

• The Ohio Renaissance Festival, located at 10542 state Route 73 in Waynesville, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 29. For more information, visit https://renfestival.com/.

• Waynesville Fall Fest, located at 7392 E. state Route 73 in Waynesville, is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. until Oct. 29. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for ages 10 and under, and free for 2 and under. For more information, visit https://waynesvillefallfest.com/home.

• Windmill Farm Market, located at 1454 E. state Route 73 in Springboro, offers hayrides on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as a market, farm animals and play areas until Oct. 29. For pricing and more information, visit https://www.windmillfarmmarket.com/.

• Tom’s Maze and Pumpkin Farm, located at 4881 Germantown-Liberty Road in Germantown, has a corn maze, train rides, a jungle gym for goats and more. Hours of operation are Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6:30 p.m. until Nov. 5. Admission is $10 for ages 5 and up. For more information, visit https://tomsmaze.com/.

• HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo is free with zoo admission and runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 29. For more information, visit https://cincinnatizoo.org/events/hallzooween/.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell