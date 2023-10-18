125 Years

October 18, 1898

The members of Company L, Third Ohio Volunteer Infantry, left this morning at 10:45 o’clock for Columbus. They went in two special cars by way of the C.H. &D. and Pan Handle railroads. The company will remain in camp at Camp Bushnell about ten days then be mustered out and returned home. Quite a large crowd gathered at the depot to see the boys off.

——-

The telephone line between Botkins and Jackson Center has been completed and it is now possible to talk between the two towns.

——-

At Botkins, S. Munger has purchased at public auction the Botkins Oil Company tools for drilling for $525 and intends to drill wells near that community.

100 Years

October 18, 1923

Miss Marie McMillen, of this city, and Miss Mary McMillen, of Bellefontaine, are announcing the opening of a Gift Corner on Saturday at the Roeth and Shank Shoe store on the east side of the square. The young ladies will have a space at the front of the store, where they will have a variety of gifts for sale.

——-

Red Darnell, a 12-year-old took top honors from a number of veterans, when he won the Jackson Center horseshoe pitching contest Saturday afternoon. Darnell scored 155 points and had 38 ringers.

——-

The Montague Light Opera Singers have been secured to open the Sidney Public Schools’ lecture course on Oct. 22. The group is being returned by request, having made a big hit on their appearance here last year.

75 Years

October 18, 1948

The “unequalled spending” of Ohio’s current administration was assailed by Frank J. Lausche, Democratic candidate for governor, when he addressed some 500 Shelby County Democrats in the high school auditorium last evening. The candidate reiterated his plea for thrift in government.

——-

Figures released today by state World War II bonus headquarters show that up to Oct. 1 payments to 1,762 Shelby county veterans totaled $538, 214.

——-

A plea for volunteers to assist in the nationwide blood program of the American Red Cross was sounded today by local Red Cross officials. The local chapter reminded residents that this is a community project and there is community responsibility to provide the volunteers that will be needed as the program gets under way.

50 Years

October 18, 1973

Clarence Mattox succeeded to the presidency of the Shelby County Labor Council, at its regular session Thursday. Leamond Branscum was appointed vice president. B.R. Canady remains secretary-treasurer.

The council represents approximately 4,000 laborers in Shelby County.

——-

OAKLAND – It was the “Gone With The Wind” of World series games. For epic contests filled with moments of high drama and low comedy, the second game of the 1973 World Series ranks with any of the 410 games in the 70-year history of the classic.

The New York Mets battled the Oakland A’s for a record 4 hours 13 minutes before finally emerging with a hard fought 10-7 victory in 12 innings that evened the Series at the game apiece Sunday.

——-

NEW BREMEN – The Little Gift-Shoppe recently opened for business at 320 West Monroe St. The owners are Robert and Betty Marshall.

25 Years

October 18, 1998

LOCKINGTON – Money available from the Ohio Department of Transportation could possibly be used to enhance the Lockington Reserve.

Director Richard Millhouse explained to Shelby County Park District Board of Commissioners at its recent meeting that ODOT has money available and is looking for suggestions.

——-

The public is invited to an upcoming ceremony to dedicate parks and fields in Sidney that have been renamed.

The dedication is set for Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the soccer fields in Baumgardner Basin, 828 Tawawa Drive, which are being renamed the Lodge Soccer Fields, in honor of David Lodge, a former Sidney City Council member who established the first soccer programs in the city.

——-

PHOTO – Dave and Marion Gudorf, owners of Gudorf & Sons’ Electronic Supermarket, stand in their store. The Gudorfs have decided to close the family-owned business by the end of October. The store has been in operation for more than 50 years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.