Patrol investigates fatal UTV crash

WAPAKONETA – The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a utility task vehicle (UTV). The crash occurred on Friday, Oct. 13, at approximately 10:52 a.m. on Pusheta Road just west of Wapakoneta Freyburg Road in Pusheta Township, Auglaize County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Polaris Razor UTV, operated by JamesBenshoff, 45, Wapakoneta, was traveling west on Pusheta Road and traveled off the right side of the roadway. After traveling off the roadway, the Polaris struck a ditch and overturned. Benshoff and his passenger, Michael Converse, 42, Wapakoneta, were both ejected from the Polaris.

Benshoff and Converse were both transported by ground ambulance to Lima Memorial Main Campus with life-threatening-injuries.

On Oct. 17, Converse succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire-EMS, St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Miller’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post.