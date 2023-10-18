Planning Commission approves replat

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a replat at a meeting on Oct. 16.

The replat will turn three lots into one new lot located behind Menard’s at the southeast corner of North Kuther Road and Howard Street in the residential multi-family zone. The property is currently undeveloped and the plan is to turn it into an apartment complex.

Commission members Patricia Miller and Ken Jensen were absent from the meeting and were excused.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.