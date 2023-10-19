Al’s Pizza under new ownership

Owner Tom Martin, front, of Sidney, and General Manager Brandon Martin, of Piqua, apply toppings to pizzas at Al’s Pizza on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tom Martin and his wife, Becky Martin, are the new owners of Al’s Pizza. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Owner Tom Martin, right, of Sidney, and General Manager Brandon Martin, of Piqua, make pizzas at Al’s Pizza on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tom Martin and his wife, Becky Martin, are the new owners of Al’s Pizza. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Owner Tom Martin, of Sidney, stands inside Al’s Pizza on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tom Martin and his wife, Becky Martin, are the new owners of Al’s Pizza. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Al’s Pizza on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tom Martin and his wife, Becky Martin, are the new owners of Al’s Pizza. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Al’s Pizza is expanding their delivery service, offering online ordering, and hosting a buffet three days a week with new ownership and new management.

Tom Martin took over ownership on Aug. 1. He said, “When I heard Al’s Pizza was for sale, we didn’t want it to close. It was the same reason we bought Wingers. We want to keep the choices alive in Sidney.”

Al’s Pizza has the same gourmet pizzas, flavors, recipes and menu as before. Every day they make their dough in the store, make their own sauce, and even grate their own cheese. They don’t use any frozen items – everything is fresh and freshly made.

Martin said, “Not very many people still make fresh dough in their store every day.”

Recently Al’s Pizza brought back their buffet and now offer it every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Al’s Pizza’s delivery service now extends to Houston, Lockington, Anna, McCartyville, Port Jefferson and other areas outside of Sidney.

Some customer favorite pizzas include the Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza – which includes ground beef and bacon in addition to provolone and cheddar cheese, and the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza – which includes chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and provolone.

Martin said, “People like to try something different.”

They serve other dishes, such as spaghetti and meatballs, Philly cheesesteak and a steak hoagie, for customers who don’t want pizza. Their menu also includes dessert pizzas, including a peanut butter s’mores pizza.

Al’s Pizza is located at 1315 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney. Customers can order pizza in three different ways: online at alspizza.biz, by downloading the app Al’s Pizza Sidney, or by calling 937-498-2151. Their hours are Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. until midnight, Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.