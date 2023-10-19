Extra patrols set

CELINA -– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol during the month of October, and during Halloween.

These additional deputies will be working overtime hours targeting impaired driving, speed, seatbelts, and distracted driving. Sheriff Jeff Grey would like to remind motorists not to drive impaired, always wear their seatbelts, and never text and drive. Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving. The goal of the Sheriff’s Office is not to ruin Halloween, but rather to keep motoring citizens safe.