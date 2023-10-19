Out of the past

125 Years

October 19, 1898

An engine on the C.H.&D. railroad ran off the track about 9 o’clock this morning. The engine had placed some cars on the switch at the Wagner Manufacturing Co. and in coming back onto the main line ran off the track at the switch. The engine narrowly missed rolling down the steep embankment along the track. All trains were delayed several hours this morning as a result of the wreck.

——-

The first contest of the bowling tournament of the bowling club of this city was held last night at Karmire Brothers alley. The players last night were Arthur Knauer, Will Kurg, Ray Anderson, Ben McLean, George Shaffer, George Dickas, Ward Arbuckle, and Henry Schaub.

——-

President McKinley is scheduled to pass through Piqua next Friday on his way from Chicago to Columbus over the Pennsylvania railroad. The hour of his arrival has not yet been announced.

——-

With election time rapidly approaching, the visits of out-of-town candidates have become an almost daily occurrence.

100 Years

October 19, 1923

Halloween pranks are not going to be tolerated in Sidney. This edict comes from the office of Mayor E.E. Trout following reports of a large number of depredations reported committed by the younger generation here. The mayor stated the city would have one night set aside for Mardi Gras and Halloween celebration. Chief O’Leary warned that parents will be held accountable for destruction by their children.

——-

A reception for Rev. and Mrs. J. Bernard Sause and their daughter Shirley, was given by members of the St. Jacob Lutheran congregation, last evening at the church in Anna. He is the new pastor at the church. Over 500 members of the congregation and guests were present for the affair.

——-

George Quatman has reported the loss of his little Shetland pony, which was either taken from the field near the Quatman home on Chestnut avenue or turned loose as a Halloween joke.

75 Years

October 19, 1948

A memorable chapter was added to the long and interesting history of Holy Angels parish today, observance of the Sidney church’s centenary during a solemn pontifical mass on Sunday morning. Noble prelates of the Cincinnati archdiocese, sons of the parish who have entered the priesthood, and local laity combined to make the event one of the most outstanding ever conducted here.

——-

Ceremonies attended upon the burning of the mortgage by Temperance Lodge F. and A.M. Saturday evening, were distinguished by the presence of Raymond E. Younger, of Celina, making his last official lodge

appearance as grandmaster of Ohio Masons. Also honored during the ceremony were Jesse L. Frazier, the oldest living past master of the local lodge and Perry Partington, recently elevated to the 33rd Masonic degree.

——-

Dedication of the newly enlarged and modernized basement of the St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna was held Sunday evening with some 225 members of the congregation and friends in attendance. During the past three months, the basement was enlarged and completely modernized at a cost of $8,000.

50 Years

October 19, 1973

LEWISTOWN – Mrs. Donna Haynes, R.R. 1, has temporarily solved the meat crisis for her family. She killed one of two deer Tuesday which crossed in front of her car.

She reported the accident to Logan County Sheriff’s deputies and took the animal home for the meat.

——-

Clyde Block, R.R. 1, Piqua, is new president of the Shelby County Agricultural Society. Other officers elected at last night’s meeting were James McCracken, R.R. 2, Piqua, vice president, and incumbents Marvin Sollmann and Walter Flath, secretary, and treasurer, respectively.

——-

Bernard B. Falke, R.R. 2, did not register at the Famous and so failed to collect the $600 lucky barrel prize when his name was drawn.

25 Years

October 19, 1998

HONOLULU – Jimmy Buffett hopes to settle his lawsuit in paradise. The laid-back singer songwriter is suing the owners of the Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants on Maui and Oahu, claiming they are using the title to his sone of the same name without permission. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

Buffett said Friday he plans to meet with the restaurant owners to discuss a possible settlement of the lawsuit he filed in 1997.

Cheeseburger in Paradise officials also hope a settlement will be reached.

——-

MASON, Ohio – Farmers wonder when the next fatal collision is coming.

As urban commuters move farther into farm country and slow-moving agricultural equipment is joined by zooming cars, farmers report increasing tension and danger for themselves and motorists.

——-

Note to Stephen Spielberg: Lose the lips. Dinosaurs never had them, advises paleontologist Lawrence Witmer. And while you are at it chop off the cheeks.

In Witmer’s view, it’s time for a makeover and not just for dinosaurs that Hollywood illusionists such as Spielberg have resurrected in “Jurassic Park” and other dino thrillers.

