Sidney Schools considers ‘Grow Your Own Teachers’ partnership

SIDNEY — A new partnership will hopefully lead to new teachers for the Sidney City School District.

During the Monday, Oct. 16, board of education meeting, a presentation on “Grow Your Own Teachers” was presented by Amanda Holsclaw, who is with BloomBoard. She explained the nation is suffering from a shortage of teachers. The “Grow Your Own Teachers” allows districts to support paraprofessionals who would like to become teachers achieve their goal and also provide a much needed teacher for the school district.”

“Fifty to 60% of paraprofessionals in a district want to become teachers,” said Holsclaw.

But, she said, they face barriers to continuing their education such as their current pay level and when the college classes are taught.

“This is an apprenticeship style of program,” said Holsclaw. “It provides an on-the-job apprenticeship. The colleges are developing on the job opportunities to attract people into education.”

Holsclaw said her company has partnered with Lake Eric College to offer the program, which is during the school day. A person with no degree can earn an associate’s degree. Then there’s a two-year program for a bachelor’s degree.

The cost of the program is $7,500 per year, said Sidney Superintendent Bob Humble, for a total of $15,000.

“We have a need for intervention specialists,” said Humble “We have three paraprofessionals who are interested in this program.”

The school district, said Humble, would pay for the cost of tuition for the person. The person would then work for the district for three years as a teacher as part of the partnership.

The board also approved a lease-purchase agreement financing for several projects throughout the district.

“This is a strategic way to pay for the projects,” said President Zack Bosslet.

Through the lease-purchase agreement, the district will be able to borrow funds at a rate that is less than what they are receiving if they invest the excess funds. The lease will be structured for a 10-year period and would include a clause for an early payoff.

Funds from the lease-purchase agreement will be used for the district’s security project which includes security cameras and related equipment; the high school auditorium renovation and equipping; tennis court and track resurfacing; and/or other related or necessary improvements or equipment. The amount of the agreement will not exceed $2,400,000.

Xavier Foy, of Sidney, addressed the board with his concerns about the suspension of one of the varsity football players. He asked why the district wasn’t helping the student more with his behavioral problems and why there’s not more help at the high school level for students.

He said the Pearls for Girls and Ties for Guys program at the middle school is good, but wanted to know why there isn’t something similar at the high school.

Bosslet said the middle school programs were started to help the students from not making the same decisions the high school student has made.

Foy also brought up a program he asked the district to support in 2019. Bosslet asked him to send him a copy of the program so he can look at it.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted the resignations of teacher Joseph Moniaci effective Oct. 9, and bus driver Jim Piatt, effective Sept. 1..

• Accepted the retirement of teacher Kim Marquez effective July 1, 2026.

• Approved the hiring of Nathan Smith and Elizabeth Pestke, substitute teachers, $110 per day; and Baylee Craft, substitute aid, $12.83 per hour.

• Approved a stipend for Lori Hedberg, physical education teacher, for additional duties above her job description. She will be paid 1/7th of her salary for the additional work.

• Awarded supplemental contracts to Melissa Schneider, Sidney Middle School student council, $2,043; Tracy Bunger, SMS yearbook adviser, $1,682; Sonia Jazin, SMS Builders Club, $841; and Cory Cotterman, Lori Hedberg, Nish Golden, Deena Golden, Ann Huffman, Hattie Rioch, Jenna Higgins, SMS T-School, $30 per hour.

• Approved Adam Doenges and Belinda Stockton-Reynolds as game help for the school year.

• Heard the first reading a new/revised policies for the district.

• Declared transportation impractical for three students who attend Troy Christian Schools.

• Approved additional purchased service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2023-24 school year in the amount of $71,272.47 and miscellaneous services to be billed on an hourly basis.

• Accepted a donation to Sidney High School of two conference tables valued at $5,000 from DRT of Sidney.

• Approved a revision to the sick leave policy for the Sidney Education Association.

• Approved an overnight trip for the FFA students to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Nov. 1-3.

• Heard the legislative report from Greg Dickman.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education report from Michele Lott.

• Went into executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of property. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.