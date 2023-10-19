The Way International to hold free concert, 5K race

The Harvest Concert in 2022 Courtesy photo

NEW KNOXVILLE — On Saturday, Nov. 11, The Way International will host a Harvest 5K and free concert at their headquarters in New Knoxville, 19100 E. Shelby Road.

Guests are welcome to participate in both the 5K and concert or just one of these events. Registration is open for the 5K now and is $25 to participate. The race will start at 1:30 p.m. Register by Oct. 27 to receive a t-shirt. Children’s races will begin at 1 p.m. and are free to participate.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. It will feature musical performances by Way Productions and others and include family-friendly entertainment in celebration of God’s abundance.

For more details and race registration go to www.theway.org/blog/harvest-5k-and-concert-2023/.