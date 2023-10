Lehman Catholic’s Eva Dexter drives down the field followed by Greenon’s Madi Clevenger during a Division III sectional final on Thursday in Sidney. The Cavaliers won 4-2 to advance to a district semifinal on Monday, when they’ll host Milton-Union. Lehman and the Bulldogs split two Three Rivers Conference matchups in regular season. Dexter scored three goals on Thursday while Veronica Pannapara scored one.