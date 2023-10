Valkyrie Vargo, left, 5, and her mom, Janelle Vargo, both of Tipp City, walk in the rain at the Sidney Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 19. Vargo is a trainer for varsity Sidney soccer players, Larkyn Vordemark, Olivia Barga, Katie McKinney and Riley Randolph. She was attending Sidney’s game against Chaminade Julienne. Valkyrie is also the daughter of Zach Vargo who is the owner of Vargo Trained.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News