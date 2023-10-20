Board learns about House Bill 187

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman

For the Sidney Daily News

Minster – The Minster board of education met Monday, Oct. 16 to hear the possible effects of House bill 187 would have on school funding, to approve several measures and to recognize student achievement.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman’s report included information on the effects of House Bill 187 if passed.

In regards to House Bill 187, she said the House passed the bill and now goes to the Senate. Although the bill did not include a change to a 20 mill floor, the bill does change how valuations is calculated for reappraisal districts. Under the bill she said the valuation is an average of three years of selling price compared to the market value on the auditor’s site. For example, the difference for 2020 was 13%, in 2021 was 13%, 2021 was 25%, and in 2020 it was 42%. She said the forecast since last November was a 20% increase. If the bill does not go through, Auglaize county was 14% to 28%.

She explained that the valuation also impacts state funding.

“As values increase, our state share will decrease,” she said. She added for many school districts, HB 187 will drastically change the valuation in state funding, requiring the state to increase state share. She concluded that it was hoped the issue will be finalized by Nov. 1 so assessments bills can still go out in December so that taxes will still be collected in the February/March time frame.

Klosterman also said open enrollment for school personnel insurances opened Oct. 16 and ends on Nov. 3. American Fidelity will be on site the week of Oct. 23. She added Fidelity ensures compliance with IRS section 125 for tax deferral of insurance premiums.

In new business, the Minster Board of Education approved the use of Minster Local School Facilities and school name for co-ed Junior High Wrestling Club for the 2023-24 school year. As with other student clubs, the District will not be providing financial support.

The board approved a resolution authorizing agreement for design professional services for the Minster Memorial Field Bleacher project and approved a contract for the demolition of the existing bleachers and press box at Minster Memorial Field. Both contracts are with Garmann Miller.

The Board also approved a snow removal contract with Ruhenkamp Boring and Trenching.

At the request of the superintendent, Minster resident Shayla Wile will receive a high school diploma through the Ohio 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program.

Grades 7 to 12 Principal Austin Kaylor congratulated students for representing Minster in the District 5 FFA Soil Judging Event. High schools and career tech schools from throughout the Miami Valley participated. In the Urban Division, their team placed 12th overall (out of 38 schools participating). Team members included Max Knapke (ninth overall individually), Will Knapke, James Niemeyer, Grant Larger, Carter Dirksen, Sara Dwenger, Connor Schmiesing, and Grady Hein. In the Rural Division, the Minster team placed 18th out of 38 teams. Team members included Evan Prenger, Fletcher Luthman, Kaleb Sharp, Taylor Fancher, Owen Bergman, Carter Bohman, Keetan Sharp and Max Bergman.

The principal also offered congratulations to seniors Grace Philipps and Charlie Schmiesing, who were crowned MHS Homecoming king and queen at the game on Friday, Sept. 15. The night also featured the annual Script Cats performance by the Marching Band and a victory over Anna.

The Responsible Cats for September were seventh-gradet Brynn Bornhorst, sophomore Kiersten William, eighth-grader Elise Albers, junior Will Frimel and senior Jacob Keller.

Kaylor said the girls’ golf team recently wrapped up a “fantastic season,” which was highlighted by a 20-0 regular season record and an MAC Championship. He added the girls also won their sectional tournament at Moose Landing in Ottawa before wrapping up their season with a sixth place finish in the Division 2 district tournament at Sycamore Springs (near Arlington). First-team All-MAC honors went to Ashley Meyer, Ashlyn Homan, and Lauren Heitkamp. Star Weigandt earned second-team recognition and Kendyl Bergman was named honorable mention.

Under curriculum and instruction, it was reported that planning and executing career development events for the 7-12 students. For example, on Thursday, Oct. 12, the eighth-grade students toured Tri Star with strong student interest. On Friday Oct. 6, six interested seniors toured ARCH Cutting Tools and Superior Aluminum in Russia. On Thursday, Oct. 12, seven interested seniors participated in Crown’s Career Exploration daylong program. Finally, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, approximately 25 interested juniors will tour Honda’s Anna Engine Plant.

On Oct.9, early conferences were held for students at risk of failing the first quarter or otherwise under-performing. Teachers and counselors were commended for being proactive in helping keep our students on path academically during the first quarter.

Finally, three juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT on Oct.16. Later this fall, for the first time juniors will have the option of taking the Pre-ACT, which more closely aligns with the college entrance exams most of students historically choose to take.

K to 6 Principal Leanne Keller reported that student attendance for Reading Improvement and Monitoring Plans (RIMP) stood at 93% for Kindergarten students, 95% for first graders, 100% for second grade, 90% for thrie grade, 83% for fourth graders, 71%, for fifth graders, 80% for sixth grade, and 94% for intervention students.

The board approved the following personnel recommendations:

• Extend a 2.5 year contract to Gina Selby, treasurer, effective Jan. 1, 2024 to July 31,2026.

• Offered a limited three-year contract beginning in the 2024-2025 school year to Brooke Schmerge.

• Accepted the resignation of David Irick, maintenance, effective Sept. 19.

• Offer a limited contract to Gary Lange, maintenance, on an as needed basis from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2023.

• Offer a limited contract to Gary Lange, maintenance, from Oct. 10, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

• Offered limited one year contracts for the 2023-2024 school year to: Hanna Freytag and Janet Munday, substitute student health care aide; Carson Francis, substitute cook’s helper; and Deb Knapke, substitute custodian

• Offered supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school year to: Nann Stechschulte, varsity assistant girls basketball; Shelly Wolf, junior varsity girls basketball; Dawn Schwieterman, head swimming; Pierce McGowan, assistant swimming; and Austen Vanderhorst, boys bowling.

Volunteer supplemental positions were approved by the Minster Board for LeAnn Eiting, girls basketball, and Alex Winner and Wyatt Kemper, boys bowling.

The Board of Education entered into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee and the purchase or sale of property.

After the Executive Session the Board set a special meeting for Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. in the large group meeting room at the elementary school.