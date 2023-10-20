Learn what it’s like to be a Wright State student at Raider Open House Oct. 21

DAYTON — Future students and their families can explore the Dayton Campus, connect with faculty and current students, and learn why it’s a great time to be a Raider at Wright State University’s next open house.

Raider Open House takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Student Union. Guests may register to begin their open house experience at 9, 10 or 11 a.m.

Registration information and detailed program schedules are available at wright.edu/raideropenhouse.

Raider Open House is open to any student interested in pursuing a four-year or bachelor’s degree at Wright State.

The event will give future students, including transfer students, a glimpse of what it is like to be a Wright State student and discover the unique opportunities available to Raider community members.

During a one-hour tour with a student ambassador, guests can explore the Dayton Campus and check out Wright State’s spacious residence halls, interactive classrooms and the tunnels. Campus tours will be offered every 15 minutes beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Breakout sessions will provide information about Wright State’s 140 academic programs and in-depth details about the robust support services available to students.

Students can talk one-on-one with faculty, staff and current students from academic and student service departments during the Campus Resources Fair, which takes place from 9:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Student resources presentations will provide guests with information about residential housing, dining and campus life, the application process, financial aid and scholarships, transferring credit and the University Honors Program.

Attendees can get more details about the Wright Tuition Guarantee Program, which locks in the same annual cost of tuition, housing and dining over a four-year college career for newly admitted, degree-seeking undergraduate students who are Ohio residents.

For more information, contact the Wright State Office of Admissions at 937-775-5700 or [email protected].