Out of the past

125 Years

October 20, 1898

The county commissioners yesterday sold $30,000 in county bonds. There were 14 bidders with the bonds being awarded to Rudolph Kleybolte and Co. of Cincinnati, on a bid of $33,382.50. The bonds are to run for 11 years with an interest charge of six per cent. However, as a result of the bidding, the interest rate works out at 3.75 per cent for the full time the bonds will run. The funds are divided as follows: county $15,000; bridge, $8,000; building, $6,000 and children’s home, $1,000.

——-

Lafayette Day will be celebrated in the public schools tomorrow. In the afternoon in the high school there will be patriotic music rendered and an address by Rev. M.M. Figley.

——-

The pleasure boat “Gondola” will leave the Miami street bridge at 7:30 this evening to accommodate parties wishing to attend a dance at Port Jefferson tonight.

100 Years

October 20, 1923

Miss Emma Graham will go to Canton next week to attend the annual convention of the Ohio Library Association. The committee on scholarship awards has awarded to Miss Graham one of six scholarships to be given librarians in the state. These awards are made by the Ohio State Library to those librarians “who have shown distinctive progress in their work.”

——-

W.T. McLean, of this city, has been elected first vice president of the Ohio Masonic Veterans Association. Membership in the organization is limited to those whose membership in the Masonic order is 21 years or more.

——-

Members of the Brotherhood class of the M.E. Church were given a rare treat last night, when they were privileged to hear a talk by Arthur McArthur, a former personal friend of James Whitcomb Riley. He spoke at the dinner meeting which saw all the old officers re-elected.

75 Years

October 20, 1948

October 25 will be C-Day in Shelby county. On that day the community chest drive for $19,900 will get under way continuing through Nov. 9. Ralph Wiessinger, chairman of the annual campaign, met last evening with other key leaders to make final preparations for raising funds to support 10 local agencies.

——-

To augment mounting interest in the purposes and activities of the society and to provide some real assistance in the organization and maintenance of family societies in the county, the Shelby County Historical Society will grant junior memberships to residents 20 years of age and under.

——-

A county-wide meeting of Farm Bureau Councils will be held at the Hardin school on Thursday evening. Carl Hutchinson, educational director of Ohio Farm Bureau, will be the guest speaker. Hutchinson publishes the guides used by the council groups.

——-

The United Nations Security Council ordered a new immediate ceasefire today after Arabs and Jews alike were branded guilty of truce violations. The council voted 11 to 0 for the immediate halting of hostilities.

50 Years

October 20, 1973

RUSSIA – Edward Borchers will be an unopposed candidate for mayor of Russia. The village’s first mayor, Leo H. Francis, has served since incorporation of Russia in 1968. Borchers is resigning as village clerk, a position he has also served since the incorporation.

——-

MAPLEWOOD – A 70-foot, 30,000-bushel capacity grain elevator collapsed at about 9 this morning in Maplewood, according to Larry Leininger, manager of Leininger Grain Co., owner of the structure. No injuries were reported.

He said the collapse was accompanied by cracking of timbers and took approximately 15 minutes before it was down. The time span of the collapse allowed workmen to leave the area, he noted.

25 Years

October 20, 1998

Plans to build a three-story Hampton Inn hotel at the northeast corner of Fair and Vandemark roads cleared another hurdle Monday night.

The Sidney Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the final plat for the Hampton Square Subdivision.

——-

The Sidney Planning Commission held a public hearing and reviewed proposed regulations for cellular telephone towers.

Assistant City Manager Jon Crusey reviewed the provisions of the proposed ordinance. Sidney City Council first discussed regulating cellular telephone towers last July.

Since then, an ordinance has been drafted that is modeled after one already in existence in another community. Planning commission member Melissa Baldwin said she was not “overly enthusiastic” that the ordinance would allow towers in parks. Crusey said that actually the park could potentially be a good location. He said a tower in a clump of about 10 trees wouldn’t even be noticed by the public.

