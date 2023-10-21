Out of the past

125 Years

October 21, 1898

Due to the shortage of newsprint 50 years ago, The Sidney Daily News began printing the Saturday paper in tabloid format beginning with the October 6, 1973, paper.

Adjustments were made concerning news content and the “Out of the Past” column was omitted from the Saturday editions.

The Out of the Past column is created by reprinting what was in the paper 25 years ago as follows: the 75 Year column becomes the 100 Year column; the 50 Year column becomes the 75 Year column; and the 25 Year column becomes the 50 Year column.

Since there was no “Out of the Past” column in the Saturday, Oct. 20, 1973, paper only items for 50 Years appear in today’s paper.

50 Years

October 21, 1973

ANNA – Leonard Albers of Anna received the American Farmer Degree Thursday at special ceremonies held during the 46th National Convention of the Future Farmers of America, in Kansas City, Mo.

He was one of 564 FFA members selected to receive the American Farmer Degree, highest degree of membership in the FFA.

——-

LAKEVIEW – A partner in Van Horn Funeral Homes, which operates funeral homes in Lakeview and Jackson Center, has been elected secretary of the National Funeral Directors Association.

Myron L. Van Horn of Wolfe Island received the distinction at the 92nd national convention in Cincinnati which was attended by more than 5,000 delegates from throughout the country and Canada.

——-

Teenager of the Month for October has been named as Becky Reinhard, outstanding senior at Jackson Center High School, who was presented an appropriate plaque and introduced at this week’s meeting of the Sidney’s Optimist Club, sponsor of the Teenager program.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Reinhart, R.R. 1, Botkins.

——-

One of the lucky hunters on opening day of waterfowl hunting season, Friday was young Steve Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Smith, Jr., Bulle Road, southeast of Sidney.

Smith bagged a 14-pound Canada Goose at Lake Loramie. Last year Smith shot two such birds.

25 Years

October 21, 1998

Shelby County Recorder Janet Becker said a flurry of military discharges recorded in her office during the past month, she reported to Sidney Sunset Kiwanis members.

Becker attributes the added activity to a Sunset Kiwanis speech Sept. 16 by Veterans Services office Director Tom Clay. In remarks later reported in the newspaper, Clay told Kiwanis members that his office can offer services only if a veteran has a certified copy of the discharge.

Jane Terry, deputy recorder, reported last week that 26 discharges, some dating back to the Second World War, have been recorded in the past four weeks. “That compares with the normal four or five a month,” she said.

——-

NEWARK – The Longaberger Home Office has opened its doors on weekends for public tours of its basket-shaped building. Weekend tours will be offered on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., in addition to the current weekly tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

——-

QUEENSTOWN, Md. – Mideast peace talks snagged today as Israel accused the Palestinians of failing to fulfill commitments to upgrade security and amend anti-Israel statements in the covenant of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.